Guwahati: BJ Medical College was covered in thick smoke on the sunny afternoon of June 12 after a massive crash involving Air India Flight 171, according to sources. The wrecked jumbo jet was on fire, causing panic in the area, according to sources.

One of the first responders was 56-year-old construction contractor Raju Patel. He and his team arrived at the crash site within five minutes, according to sources. Patel described the scene as terrifying and said the fire was too intense to approach for the first 15 to 20 minutes.

“The blaze was very fierce,” Patel said. “But when fire trucks and over 100 ambulances arrived, we jumped into action,” according to sources.

With no stretchers available, Patel’s team used sarees and bedsheets to carry the injured, according to sources. “We helped however we could,” he added.

Authorities allowed Patel and his team to stay at the site until 9 p.m. to assist emergency responders, according to sources.

While emergency teams took over, Patel’s group searched the wreckage. They found scorched luggage, 70 tolas (over 800 grams) of gold jewelry, Rs 80,000 in cash, several passports, and a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. All items were handed to the authorities, according to sources.

Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, said on Sunday that all recovered belongings are being recorded and will be returned to their rightful owners.

“I deeply respect Mr. Patel and his team for their selfless service. I truly admire you, Mr. Patel,” he said.