Guwahati: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said that BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty has filed a civil defamation suit against him in the Calcutta High Court.

Ghosh, in response, has lodged a criminal defamation case against Chakraborty in the Bankshall Court, alleging defamatory remarks made by the actor.

“I have come to know from sources that Mithun Chakraborty has filed a civil defamation case in the high court. I am eagerly waiting to fight it when the matter comes up for hearing,” Ghosh told reporters.

He added that while he has not yet received an official notice from Chakraborty’s lawyer, his counsel Ayan Chakraborty has already replied to an earlier legal notice sent by the BJP leader.

The TMC spokesperson further said he would urge the Calcutta High Court to order a CBI investigation into the allegations he has raised against Chakraborty when the matter is heard.

