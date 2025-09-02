Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reacted for the first time to the salvos hurled at his deceased mother and him at a Congress-RJD event in Bihar.

“My dead mother abused from RJD-Congress stage, is an insult to nation’s mothers, daughters, PM Modi said as quoted by India Today.

Elaborating, Modi said, “These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this. I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain.”

The Prime Minister also questioned why his mother, with no connection with politics, was dragged into the rukus.

Modi was speaking at a programme to “launch of a new cooperative initiative in Bihar aimed at strengthening women’s entrepreneurship and self-reliance.”

“My mother had nothing to do with politics, so why was she abused by the RJD and Congress?” he asked.

Earlier, cops in Bihar’s Darbhanga arrested a man for his alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother Late Heeraben Modi.

Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja, was brought before the court and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

“Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar,” Modi said while addressing a public programme,” Modi further said at an event.