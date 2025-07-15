Guwahati: In a move that has stirred widespread debate, the Himachal Pradesh High Court recently ordered the removal of over 3,000 apple trees that officials say were planted illegally on forest land.

Forest department teams, accompanied by police personnel, carried out the felling operations, cutting down trees heavy with ripening fruit as local farmers looked on, many in disbelief and distress, according to a report by The Wire.

Photos and videos of the trees, laden with shiny red apples, being axed to the ground have gone viral on social media, igniting strong public reactions.

Environmentalists, citizens, and farming communities have questioned the intent and impact of this action, describing it as ecologically and morally troubling.

Cutting Trees in the Name of Forest Protection

Authorities justified the operation as part of efforts to reclaim encroached forest land. However, critics point out a contradiction: how can cutting down healthy, productive trees align with environmental protection? These apple trees, while technically unauthorized, provided significant ecological benefits, absorbing carbon, supporting biodiversity, retaining soil moisture, and offering food and livelihood.

“These were not concrete buildings or invasive plants,” one local conservationist remarked. “They were living parts of the ecosystem, contributing positively to the local environment and economy.”

Ecological Experts Advocate for Balanced Restoration

Experts in ecology argue that the state could have taken a more balanced approach. Instead of resorting to mass felling, officials could have gradually restored forest land by introducing native species alongside the existing orchards. This phased model, supported by many in the conservation community, would have allowed time for newly planted saplings to mature while preserving the current ecological services provided by the apple trees.

A collaborative strategy involving the forest and horticulture departments could have protected both the legal status of the land and the ecological value of the trees. Managed harvesting of the fruit for public benefit, such as flood relief funding, would have aligned with both conservation and humanitarian goals.

Uneven Enforcement Raises Questions of Equity

Observers have also questioned why the same urgency hasn’t applied to more damaging encroachments, such as resorts, hotels, and large-scale construction projects that violate environmental regulations. Legal experts and activists note that the National Green Tribunal has repeatedly called for the demolition of illegal buildings in eco-sensitive zones, yet such orders often remain unimplemented.

“There’s a clear difference between a fruit tree and a concrete structure,” said an environmental advocate. “If the law must be enforced, let’s apply it evenly, especially where ecological damage is far more severe.”

A Call for Empathy in Environmental Governance

The incident has reignited conversations about how India defines and enforces environmental justice. The affected farmers weren’t commercial developers; they were cultivators whose trees helped sustain local ecology and livelihoods. Critics say reducing these trees to mere “encroachments” erases their ecological and social value.

Environmental thinkers urge policymakers to go beyond rigid enforcement of outdated forest laws and embrace an empathetic, science-led approach. Forest restoration, they argue, should include the voices and participation of local communities, especially when their practices already align with ecological well-being.

Final Thought: Don’t Confuse Axes with Action

The felling of these trees offers a cautionary tale. Quick actions, even when legally justified, can lead to long-term ecological and social harm if not guided by wisdom and empathy. True environmental restoration demands more than legal compliance, it requires a deep respect for life, in all its forms.

As one local observer put it, “It takes decades to grow a tree. It takes seconds to destroy it. And in those seconds, we don’t just cut down wood, we cut down trust.”