As temperatures soar and the sun blazes overhead, most people take steps to shield their skin from harmful UV rays—but often overlook the toll the sun takes on their hair.

Dermatologists and hair care experts are increasingly warning that sun exposure can be just as damaging to hair as it is to skin, especially during the peak summer months.

Hair, though not living tissue, is still vulnerable to environmental damage. Prolonged exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays can break down the hair’s protein structure, weaken its cuticle, and strip it of natural oils.

The result is often dryness, brittleness, color fading, and split ends. This is particularly noticeable in people with chemically treated or colored hair, where the effects of sun damage can be more severe and immediate.

Experts say that just like skin, hair suffers cumulative damage over time. A few hours in the sun occasionally may not cause significant harm, but regular exposure—especially during outdoor activities like swimming or hiking—can gradually wear down the hair’s protective layers. This leads to a dull appearance, increased frizz, and a rough texture, making it harder to manage.

Heat and UV rays aren’t the only concerns. The combination of sunlight with saltwater or chlorinated pool water intensifies the damage. Salt and chlorine strip away moisture and protective oils, leaving the hair shaft more porous and vulnerable to sunburn. Yes, even the scalp can get sunburned, causing redness, itching, and in some cases, peeling.

To reduce the impact, hair care professionals recommend wearing hats or scarves while outdoors, using hair products that contain UV filters, and regularly moisturizing with conditioners or leave-in treatments. While these steps may seem simple, they can make a noticeable difference in maintaining healthy hair through the summer months.

As sun awareness continues to grow, protecting your hair is becoming just as important as applying sunscreen. Taking a few preventive measures now can go a long way in avoiding long-term damage and keeping your hair looking and feeling its best.