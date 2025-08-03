Weekly Horoscope: August 3-August 9, 2025

This week, from August 3 to August 9, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

It’s time to lighten up and let go. This week is ideal for detoxing and decluttering anything that’s been weighing you down. Start with your digital life by cleaning out your email and contact list, or take the hint and stop pursuing that customer who just isn’t interested. In your personal life, focus on self-care. Meditate and clear your energy to make room for good things to come. Recent events may have revealed who your true friends are—or shown you that someone you trusted wasn’t who you thought they were. You might even close a bank account or decide to cut down on expenses. The more you release, the freer you’ll feel.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Don’t hesitate when an opportunity comes knocking this week. A delay or too much overthinking could cause you to miss it. At work, a sense of dissatisfaction may be growing as you realize promises haven’t been kept, or colleagues aren’t as they appear. For now, just ride the wave and trust that better things are on the horizon. Your love life might have some quiet, tense moments, and some conversations may be difficult but necessary. Be aware that an older woman in your family might spread gossip about you. Listen and gather the facts, but don’t react or confront her until you’re sure. Get back to a more regular physical exercise routine for better health. Be vigilant with online transactions and money matters.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Enjoy this period of quiet time to regroup and just be. This is a great phase to plan a long-term career strategy or even look into that study program you’ve always dreamed of. Just because you’re keeping a low profile doesn’t mean things aren’t working out; it just means it’s not the right moment yet. Family matters will improve with some open and honest conversations. Remember, telling the truth is always the right approach. Singles may prefer to focus on inner peace and healing for now. A long-standing ailment requires patience during the healing process. Fortunately, your finances are beginning to look up.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Everything doesn’t have to be perfect all the time, so stop stressing over the small stuff. A project may need multiple revisions, but don’t lose sleep over it. It’s time to bring things back into balance and realize what truly matters: your peace and your loved ones. Be sure to recharge your energy during your free time—a part of you just needs to rest deeply. A pregnancy or happy family news will bring some much-needed joy. Pay attention to your sleep routine for better health. Money matters are stable, and it’s time to stop worrying about them.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Don’t let your imagination run away with you this week. What you fear isn’t likely to come true. You may have a tendency to be overly suspicious or to overreact to minor issues. Stay calm, even if provoked. Be mindful of careless mistakes at work or in your studies, as they could prove costly later. Leos in media, entertainment, or the arts may need the support of influential people to get ahead. Family matters will remain smooth as long as you don’t force your opinions on younger relatives. Let them learn from their own experiences. A pending bill may take up some time and energy, but it will get sorted out. Your health remains manageable.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The right people fuel your vision, not your doubts. If your current circle isn’t inspiring you, it may be time to network with a new group. An opportunity may arise for you to speak to a larger audience or make an impact with your ideas. Re-evaluate your goals and streamline your purpose, and you’ll see things begin to fall into place. In matters of the heart, an older family member needs you to be more understanding and less critical. Travel plans may be delayed or postponed. A nagging ailment might require a longer treatment plan. Sudden expenses may cause minor stress, but your sharp mind will help you recover.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Bring more discipline into your routine. Master your habits, manage your time, and take action, and things will slowly align for you. A new job role may require you to study in your spare time, or you might decide to upgrade your skills. Don’t hold back now; success will be yours in the long run. Loyalty will be important in your friendships, and you’ll stand by an old friend who is struggling. Single Libras may connect with a new group of like-minded people or find someone special through shared interests. Hold off on making any major financial decisions until all the facts are clear. Seek advice from an experienced professional on money matters.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Energies are slowly shifting, and you may find yourself immersed in a new project. This assignment will require you to focus and think about the long-term implications of what you’re doing. Your determination is admirable and will fuel your success. You don’t have to do it alone, either—help is all around you. All you have to do is ask. Relationships may take a practical turn as you and your partner focus on money matters rather than romance. If you’re considering investments, stick to safe, traditional methods for long-term rewards. Your health may need attention if you’ve been neglecting your lifestyle; it might be time to consult with a professional to get back on track.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Good news! You’ll reach a milestone this week, and an achievement will bring praise and accolades. You know how hard you’ve worked to get here. You are laying the foundation for future success, so it’s time to give back to those who have supported you. You’ll feel a desire to be out and about, making this a perfect time to get together with friends and family. Singles could find love within a community or with someone they’ve known for a long time. Financially, this period of comfort and stability is a good reminder to help those in need. Any act of charity now will bring good karma. Your health will be filled with renewed energy and optimism.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

It’s time to step out and show them what you’re made of. If you’ve been quiet about something, it’s time to express yourself. If you’ve been avoiding people, try reaching out for a change. Networking now will open doors for you in the long run. Meditation and self-reflection will help you rediscover your greater purpose. Just be sure to find a balance so that too much self-absorption doesn’t cause you to shut out those who truly care for you. A friend from the past or even an ex-flame may reconnect unexpectedly. Money matters might require an expert’s opinion on long-term planning and gains.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

An important life cycle begins for you, one where your duties and responsibilities will be tested. No matter what you do to avoid it, you will be brought back to face it. These experiences are teaching you to take ownership of your life and figure out where you stand. How can you be a better professional, parent, spouse, or neighbor? On a deeper level, you could align yourself with a larger cause and receive blessings from the Universe. Financially, you can expect gains, and professionally, you may find favor with those above you. Health matters require you to be more in charge of your own fitness.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Happy vibes are in store for you! This week brings joy, vitality, good energy, and pleasant surprises. You could get a new job, a promotion, or monetary rewards—or just a surge of positive energy. On the personal front, singles may be closer to finding the right partner. Relationships will thrive, and you’ll enjoy the blessings bestowed upon you by your elders. However, be mindful of paperwork. You may have ignored some important documentation or misplaced something. Keep your papers in order and make sure everything is in place. An important chapter in your life has ended, and a new one is beginning. How wonderful do you want it to be? Set your goals and work toward them.