Weekly Horoscope: August 10-August 16, 2025

This week, from August 10 to August 16, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The week ahead is full of positive energy, setting you up for success in both your personal and professional life. Your focus on domestic matters and a harmonious family life will create a strong foundation, allowing you to perform your best at work. Career-wise, a promotion or recognition for your hard work may be on the horizon. If you’ve been considering a new business venture, a partnership could be in the works. You may also see progress in legal matters or ancestral property disputes. Friends and family will be a source of support, so don’t hesitate to lean on them. Toward the end of the week, your spiritual side may emerge. You’ll feel more in control of any chaotic situations that have been plaguing you. Seeking advice from elders or mentors can provide valuable clarity. This could also be a great time to plan a trip abroad, which may open up new job or business opportunities. For those who are single, a new romance could blossom, while couples can look forward to joyful and romantic moments.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You’ll start the week on a high note, feeling uplifted by positive planetary influences. Family health issues are likely to improve, and you’ll find yourself excelling at work. Your seniors will notice your efforts, and a promotion or reward could be coming your way. If you have any legal matters, expect a favorable outcome. This is a great time to get ahead of your competitors, so be prepared to seize the moment. The end of the week, however, may bring some challenges. You might experience a dip in energy and confidence, which could affect your productivity. It’s best to avoid making any major decisions during this time. You may also feel a sense of unease or mental stress, but engaging in spiritual practices or visiting a sacred place can help restore your peace of mind. Be cautious while traveling and avoid acting on impulse. Watch out for hidden enemies. If you’re in a relationship, patience is key—steer clear of arguments to prevent conflict.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This week, your attention turns inward, with a focus on self-reflection and personal growth. You might feel drawn to higher education or a deeper study of intellectual topics. This introspective phase could make you feel a bit isolated from others, but it’s a necessary period for refining your personality. Try to avoid a short temper or impulsive spending. It’s also a good idea to think carefully before making new investments. Family-related expenses may arise. On a brighter note, students may receive good news, and those in relationships will enjoy happy times together. As the week progresses, things will begin to look up. Trust your intuition, especially when it comes to business decisions. With the support of your elders, personal growth is highly likely. This period of reflection can also help you better understand your spouse, leading to more mutual respect in your relationship. Old disputes in business partnerships may finally be resolved. Students will gain clarity on their career paths, and singles might find a promising partner through a friend.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You may feel a bit bogged down this week, thanks to some unfavorable planetary influences. Work could feel unfulfilling, and you might feel pressured to complete tasks. Your efficiency may suffer, potentially causing delays and obstacles. It’s a good time to practice patience and avoid risky investments. Pay close attention to your parents’ well-being and seek advice from elders before making important decisions. Fortunately, things will start to turn around later in the week. Financially, you may recover some stuck funds, which will improve your business liquidity. You’ll feel more in control of your thoughts, becoming more pragmatic and focused. A new work responsibility could come your way, shaping your career and boosting your reputation. Relationships with your superiors will improve, and you’ll be better equipped to handle any rivals or opposition.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

This week, you’ll feel energized and enthusiastic. Disputes with siblings over property are likely to be resolved, and your focus on your goals will lead to success in your projects. Your professional network could help you plan a short work-related trip that will pay off in the long run. Subordinates will be supportive, and if you’re looking for a new job, a great opportunity could present itself. Toward the weekend, your attention may shift to matters concerning children. This could involve planning for their education or even welcoming a new child into the family. It’s also an excellent time for your own personal growth, so consider pursuing higher education or new skills. Look for returns from past investments and new sources of income. In relationships, be sure to communicate openly with your partner and avoid keeping secrets. If you’re single, wedding bells may be ringing soon, and for those in a relationship, your love life will flourish.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’ll start the week with a calm and cheerful mindset. Your polite nature and strong communication skills will help you resolve any existing issues. This is a great time for your finances, as you’ll be able to manage your income and expenses well, increasing your savings. You might also find yourself spending on creative purchases or home renovations. However, try to avoid arrogance or harsh words to keep the peace at home. Watch your diet to prevent stomach issues. For those in a relationship, you may receive family support for marriage, and students can expect positive results. Later in the week, you may experience some stress and a feeling of detachment. Negative thoughts or fears could disturb your peace of mind. To counter this, surround yourself with positive people and avoid overthinking. You might consider relocating or starting a new venture. With the blessings of elders, you’ll be able to revive stalled projects and gain support from your colleagues. Past investments may bring good returns, improving your financial situation. Job seekers may get offers, students will celebrate success, and singles might find a suitable partner. Romance will be especially enjoyable for those already in a relationship.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

This week, a positive planetary alignment will fill you with confidence and vitality. While work may be demanding, you’ll handle it effectively, enjoying a great balance between your professional and personal life. New income streams could emerge, boosting your financial stability. A potential new business partnership could also bring future benefits. You may receive a significant order in a family business, indicating promising growth. At work, new responsibilities are on the horizon, and job seekers may find exciting opportunities. Your understanding with your spouse will improve, leading to a more harmonious home life. As the week ends, you can expect peaceful resolutions to property-related issues with siblings. Your social network and influential contacts could help with business expansion. Before investing in fixed assets, trust your instincts, as some may not be as productive as they seem. You might also plan a spiritual trip with loved ones or make a charitable donation. The emotional bond with your partner will grow stronger, and for those in a relationship, you’ll share meaningful moments together.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This week may feel a bit challenging due to some negative planetary influences. You might experience boredom, frustration, or minor health issues like sleeplessness. Your irritability could affect your relationships and social life, so it’s important to keep your temper in check, especially in your romantic relationship. Avoid unnecessary spending to maintain financial stability. Things will start to improve toward the weekend. You’ll spend more quality time with family and friends. While your children’s education may demand your attention, their health could be a cause for concern. Trust that things will work out in your favor. Be patient and avoid ego-driven conversations in your personal relationships. In business partnerships, diplomacy is key to resolving any disputes. Stay positive, as some good news may be just around the corner.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21

You’ll start the week feeling calm and content. Business prospects are looking up, and past losses may turn into gains, improving your financial health. You’ll make key business decisions with the support of your colleagues. Your performance at work will shine, and your boss may even reward you with a promotion. This is a great time to introduce innovative ideas or invest new capital into your business for growth. However, work may keep you so busy that you have little time for family events. In the final days of the week, planetary blessings will bring renewed energy and focus. You’ll work on expanding your family business with the support of your elders. Just be cautious—over-enthusiasm could lead to mistakes. Make sure to read all documents carefully before signing any agreements. Your boss will remain supportive, and career advancement is likely. In your love life, avoid sensitive family discussions with your partner to keep things smooth.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

This week, you’ll be focused on your professional commitments. With a bit of luck, you’ll be able to make important long-term decisions. You’ll enjoy your work and may even receive a significant new contract or order. Your parents’ health is likely to improve, and you’ll feel more confident with the support of those around you. However, be mindful of overwork, which could lead to fatigue and stress, leaving you with little time for your family. As the week comes to a close, a shift in planetary energies may cause a dip in your motivation. You might feel overwhelmed or unsatisfied with your performance, and self-doubt could creep in. Watch out for hidden rivals. Avoid wishful thinking and refrain from making new investments. Pay extra attention to your parents’ health during this time.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This week brings a welcome change from the chaos of the last. You’ll feel more patient and clear-headed, which will help you enjoy your work and find a renewed sense of purpose. A short work-related trip with a sibling could strengthen your social circle. With positive planetary influences and guidance from elders, you’ll regain focus and move closer to your goals. Singles may find a potential partner through a friend, and any disputes with siblings could finally be resolved. Later in the week, expect a boost in your finances. You may receive an inheritance or recover some stuck funds, improving your business liquidity. Past investments may also start to pay off. Relationships with loved ones will grow stronger. Students will gain clarity on their career paths.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The week may begin on a challenging note. You might feel uninspired or emotionally drained. Be mindful of your tone, as harsh words could disrupt family dynamics or even lead to legal trouble. Delays in recovering payments may strain your finances. At work, keep your arrogance in check to avoid unnecessary losses. Drive safely and avoid any risky travel. You may find yourself drawn to spirituality or occult studies. Students will need to focus and put in the effort to succeed. Avoid manipulation or dramatic behavior, as it could backfire. Fortunately, things will improve toward the end of the week. Your professional network could bring a major business opportunity. With the support of your subordinates, you’ll confidently handle tough decisions at work. Students will see the results of their hard work. Disputes with your spouse may ease, bringing peace and harmony back home.