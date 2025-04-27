Weekly Horoscope:

As the celestial tapestry unfurls, woven with the threads of planets and stars, each zodiac sign steps into a week rich with possibilities and challenges. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Renowned astrologers have charted the course for each zodiac sign, revealing hidden opportunities and potential pitfalls.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

This week, Aries, Ketu’s position in your sixth house suggests a period of good health. However, be mindful of overthinking, as it may lead to mental stress. Working on managing this tendency could bring positive results by week’s end. With Jupiter in your second house, it’s a favorable time for investments in assets like gold, property, or construction projects, which may yield profitable returns in the future. If there have been concerns about your parents’ health, improvements are likely this week, contributing to a harmonious family environment. When interacting with colleagues, especially those you admire, maintain professionalism to avoid misunderstandings. Students preparing for competitive exams may find this week particularly rewarding, with a boost in their competitive spirit.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

Taurus, this week brings positive health prospects, with no significant issues anticipated. It’s an ideal time to enjoy outdoor activities with loved ones. Financially, Rahu’s placement in your eleventh house indicates potential gains, allowing for investments in important ventures. If purchasing a home has been a goal, discussions within the family may commence, with elders offering valuable input. Saturn’s presence in your tenth house supports new endeavors or investments, suggesting potential for future profits. However, be cautious of misplaced items, as losing important materials could cause unnecessary stress. Staying calm and finding solutions is key.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Gemini, Jupiter’s position in your twelfth house may lead to negative thinking, even when positive events occur. Engaging in practices like yoga and meditation can help shift this mindset. Financially, gains from past investments, such as property or policies, are expected. Rahu’s influence in your tenth house enhances your social charm, making home gatherings more enjoyable. For those in government positions, promotions or transfers may be on the horizon. Students in fields like engineering, law, or medicine might face challenges this week, requiring extra focus and determination.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Cancer, exercise caution while driving this week, as minor lapses in attention could lead to accidents. Jupiter’s placement in your eleventh house favors investments in real estate or cultural projects, presenting opportunities for future gains. While sharing your opinions with friends and family, avoid being overly assertive, as it may strain relationships. Saturn’s position in your eighth house suggests that maintaining a positive outlook is essential for reaping the benefits of your hard work. This week may bring new career opportunities, but remember that setbacks are a part of growth.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Leo, your mental state appears stable this week, with minimal stress anticipated. While minor seasonal illnesses may occur, they are not expected to be severe. With Jupiter in your tenth house, avoid impulsive spending on entertainment, as it could lead to future financial strain. Be mindful of overcommitting to others, as it may affect your credibility. For those in government roles, promotions or transfers are possible. Students may feel pressure from family regarding career choices; it’s important to make decisions that align with your own aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Virgo, despite outward appearances, you may experience inner sadness this week. In business partnerships, fostering positive relationships with partners can lead to financial gains. Reconnecting with distant relatives or friends can bring joy and strengthen bonds. At work, you may discover that a colleague you considered an adversary is actually supportive, paving the way for a fresh start. Students may struggle to concentrate due to personal issues; practicing calmness and seeking support can aid in overcoming these challenges.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 16

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Libra, Rahu’s position in your sixth house suggests a need to address overeating habits. Incorporating regular exercise can improve your health. Jupiter’s placement in your eighth house warns against being swayed by greed, as it could lead to undesirable situations. Your assertive attitude may cause friction at home; think carefully before reacting to avoid regrets. At work, acknowledging the efforts of subordinates can foster a positive environment. Engaging in music or dance can alleviate stress.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 18

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Scorpio, Jupiter’s aspect on your seventh house indicates improved health this week. However, avoid long-distance travel unless necessary and after a medical checkup. Rahu’s influence in your fifth house suggests the importance of budgeting wisely, with guidance from elders proving beneficial. If you’re away from home, feelings of loneliness may arise; reaching out to friends can provide comfort. When considering business partnerships, trust your instincts, as valuable insights may come from unexpected sources. Students may face challenges in understanding subjects; seeking assistance can lead to better outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Sagittarius, Rahu’s presence in your fourth house may lead to mental and physical fatigue. Rest and nutritious food can help restore your energy. Financially, planetary influences suggest opportunities for increased income and wealth accumulation. Fulfilling domestic responsibilities is important to maintain harmony at home. Be aware of potential jealousy from colleagues; maintaining professionalism is key. Students may find it easier to concentrate on studies this week, leading to improved academic performance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Capricorn, positive changes in your health are anticipated this week, with both physical and mental well-being improving. Rahu’s position in your third house favors small-scale real estate and financial transactions; however, exercise caution with large investments and seek advice from experienced individuals. Ketu’s influence in your ninth house suggests that attempting to control family members may lead to disputes. In your career, discipline and hard work may result in promotions or salary increases. Students may find this week favorable for academic pursuits, with obstacles diminishing.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 12

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Aquarius, maintaining fitness this week requires minimal effort, as luck supports your health. Jupiter’s placement in your fourth house indicates favorable financial prospects, presenting opportunities for wealth accumulation. Family disputes may arise due to a member’s smoking habit; addressing the issue calmly can prevent conflicts. Saturn’s position in your first house suggests a work-related trip; ensure all documents and luggage are prepared to avoid complications. Students may face distractions; balancing studies with other activities can lead to better results.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Pisces, Saturn’s presence in your twelfth house may lead to health issues due to overwork. Taking time for rest is essential. Financially, implementing plans this week can result in positive outcomes. Family members will contribute to a joyful atmosphere at home. Professionally, your hard work and diplomatic approach will be recognized, leading