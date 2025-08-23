Northeast India is all set to host a range of exciting events, from lively cultural festivals to impactful trade shows in the coming months. Whether you are passionate about music, local crafts, or exploring business opportunities, this vibrant region has something for everyone to enjoy.
Here’s a list of notable events:
Vibrant North East 2025: A Key Business Event
- Dates: November 5–7, 2025
- Location: Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati
If you’re interested in business, Vibrant North East 2025 is the place to be. This three-day trade show focuses on agriculture, food processing, and rural development. With over 100 exhibitors and around 10,000 visitors expected, it’s an excellent opportunity to network and explore the region’s economic potential.
Asomi Saras Mela: Celebrating Local Crafts
- Dates: Likely late December 2025 (Exact dates TBD)
- Location: Khanapara Field, Guwahati
The Asomi Saras Mela, scheduled for December, will feature local artisans displaying bamboo, brass, sericulture products, and more. Organized by the government, this fair provides a unique opportunity to explore the region’s craftsmanship while supporting local artisans.
Northeast Youth Festival (NEYF): Youth-Centric Music & Culture
- Dates: Nov 20–25, 2024 (TBD)
- Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
A youth-centric cultural festival featuring over 100 performances across genres like rock, folk, hip-hop, and fusion with tribal instruments. The event also includes music production workshops and explores themes like ‘Youth and Sustainability.’ Entry is free or low-cost, with an expected attendance of over 10,000 people.
Ziro Festival of Music: Music in Nature
- Dates: September 25-28, 2025 (Exact dates TBD)
- Location: Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
For music lovers, the Ziro Festival of Music is a must-visit. Held in the eco-friendly Ziro Valley, it brings together indie, folk, and world music set against a backdrop of lush rice fields. It’s a perfect fusion of music, nature, and great vibes.
Meghalaya Cherry Blossom Festival: A Feast for the Senses
- Dates: November 14-15, 2025.
- Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
The Meghalaya Cherry Blossom Festival will bloom in Shillong this November, featuring music concerts, fashion shows, and wine-making competitions. With cherry blossoms in full bloom, it’s a celebration of both nature and culture. Tickets are available on RockskiTickets or Tickets.
Hornbill Festival: A Celebration of Naga Culture
- Dates: December 1–10, 2025
- Location: Kisama Heritage Village, Nagaland
The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland showcases the vibrant Naga culture through music, dance, food, and crafts. Visitors can enjoy traditional performances and immerse themselves in the cultural richness of the region.
Dambuk Orange Festival: Adventure and Music
- Dates: Likely December 15–18, 2025 (Based on 2024 dates)
- Location: Dambuk, Arunachal Pradesh
The Dambuk Orange Festival combines music, local food, and outdoor activities like dirt biking. Held in mid-December, it’s a fun mix of adventure and cultural celebration.
Basar Confluence (Bascon): Tribal Traditions in Arunachal
- Dates: Likely mid-December 2025 (Based on 2023 dates)
- Location: Basar, Arunachal Pradesh
Basar Confluence celebrates the Galo tribe’s traditions, featuring traditional music, dance, and fishing demonstrations. The event also focuses on sustainable tourism and offers a deep dive into indigenous culture.
Christmas and New Year Celebrations: A Festive End to the Year
- Dates: December 25–31, 2025
- Location: Across Northeast India
Northeast India will host vibrant Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, especially in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Church services, feasts, parties, and fireworks will mark the year-end festivities.
Ongoing Cultural Events and Entertainment
Throughout 2025, Northeast India will also feature a range of entertainment events. From comedy shows to live music concerts, cities like Guwahati, Shillong, and Imphal will be buzzing with activity. Stay updated through platforms like BookMyShow and AllEvents.in.
Outdoor Adventures: Trekking and More
Adventure enthusiasts can look forward to trekking, camping, and exploring the region’s natural beauty, especially during winter. Northeast India’s mountains, forests, and rivers provide a perfect setting for outdoor activities.
Smaller Tribal Festivals
In addition to the major festivals, smaller community-led tribal festivals will also take place across the region. Keep an eye on local websites like northeastfestival.com for real-time updates.
From exciting trade shows and cultural festivals to outdoor adventures, 2025 promises to be an exciting year to explore Northeast India. Whether you are visiting for business, music, or culture, there is something for everyone in this beautiful region of the country.