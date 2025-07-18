Tired of breaking your nails? Here’s what you can do

Dealing with constantly breaking, chipping, or peeling nails can be frustrating—a common issue, especially among women, often caused by daily habits, environmental exposure, or nutritional deficiencies.

The good news is that a few thoughtful changes can make a big difference in restoring strength and resilience to your nails.

One frequently overlooked factor is lack of moisture. Much like skin, nails require hydration to stay healthy. Repeated handwashing, exposure to detergents, and harsh cleaning agents can deplete natural oils, making nails brittle.

Applying a hydrating hand and nail cream regularly, and using gloves during chores, can help preserve moisture and prevent damage.

Nutrition is another crucial element. Inadequate intake of biotin, iron, and vitamins A, C, and E can weaken nail structure. Incorporating biotin-rich foods like eggs and nuts, along with leafy greens and citrus fruits, supports nail health from the inside out. While biotin supplements are widely used, it’s best to seek medical advice before beginning any new supplements.

Frequent use of acetone-based nail polish removers can strip nails of essential oils, leading to dryness and splitting. Experts recommend switching to acetone-free removers and allowing nails some recovery time between manicures.

Everyday habits also play a role. Using your nails as tools—whether to open cans or peel off stickers—can create tiny cracks that worsen over time. These small actions often lead to larger breaks.

To promote strength, consider using a nail hardener or growth serum. Keeping nails at a practical length and filing in one direction helps avoid unnecessary stress and breakage.

For most, nail breakage can be resolved through consistent care and minor lifestyle adjustments. However, if issues persist or nails show unusual changes in color or texture, it’s important to consult a dermatologist, as it could signal an underlying health condition.

Ultimately, healthy nails aren’t just about looks—they’re an important indicator of overall well-being.