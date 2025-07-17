

In the generation where even the internet is no longer a peaceful haven for people, a digital world that is fast with “influencers” and content creators screaming for attention, there is a quiet corner that feels like a warm exhale of relief – a soft, peaceful, and oddly calming aesthetic corner, which is not just another meditation app or a podcast for wellness and it’s Pinterest.

Yes! The quiet hidden gem of 2025 – still alive and used by many.

While apps like YouTube, Instagram follow a certain algorithm, drowning in not so long-lasting trends, Pinterest remains out of the way which is why most of us still revisit it for an odd feeling of comfort and escape.

Though, Pinterest wasn’t always an aesthetic, inspirable app.

Pinterest started off as virtual replacement for paper catalogues called Tote, founded by Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra.

But Tote struggled as a business because of the difficulties with mobile payments.

Although seeing users gather huge collections of favorite items and sharing them with others, Silbermann shifted the company to build what we today know as Pinterest.

Pinterest, Inc. was founded by Ben Silbermann, Paul Sciarra, and Evan Sharp.

How is Pinterest so special?

While others are all about performance, Pinterest is all about inspiration.

It is a digital sanctuary and it might actually be the healthiest app in our phones.

You do not feel pressured to post.

There are no comments to monitor, no algorithm to follow.

You’re free to scroll, dream, and curate your life in peace.

There is no toxic comparison to other users. It is mood-based and not trend-based. It’s about saving and not performing.

It offers peaceful inspiration and feelings as if you’re flipping through an aesthetic magazine made just for you.

Moodboards in Pinterest are creative and buildable, whether the moodboard is for you dream room, or kitchen, or a soft girl routine, or a GRWM (get ready with me) inspiration, and many more.

There is always something therapeutic about creating a Pinterest board.

Browsing through images based on what we want, need or feel, it becomes a form of visual journalling. This isn’t doomscrolling; this is called “daydreaming with a purpose”.

Your board becomes a digital vision journal, reflecting slowly the journey of our life.

For many, Pinterest has, since a long-term, become a tool for digital self-care.

In a world striving to overstimulate you mentally and physically in the name of productivity, Pinterest allows you to slow down to a calculated, free pace and enjoy the art of organizing beauty and aesthetics.

It also changes the way we shop for clothes or other day-to-day items, whether it is related to productivity or aesthetic.

It encourages thoughtful planning instead of allowing our impulses to buy the products immediately.

It romanticizes “minimalism”, daily life, and soft aesthetics.

Pinterest is not just an app but a mood, a mindset, and a soft escape from the hustle of modern life.

If you ever feel drained and tired of doomscrolling – open Pinterest, start a board, pin your dreams. Let your dreams and creativity take over.