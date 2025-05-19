For those living in or visiting Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, the region offers a treasure trove of weekend getaways perfect for nature lovers. Surrounded by hills, rivers, forests, and rich biodiversity, Guwahati is ideally located for short escapes that offer peace, adventure, and breathtaking views, all within a few hours’ drive.

Here are some of the best nature-centric weekend destinations around Guwahati:

1. Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (Approx. 50 km)

Known as “Mini Kaziranga,” Pobitora is a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts. Famous for its dense population of one-horned rhinoceroses, the sanctuary also offers birdwatching opportunities with over 200 species recorded here. A jeep safari through the grasslands is a must-do.

Best time to visit: November to April

2. Chandubi Lake (Approx. 60 km)

A serene and less-explored destination, Chandubi Lake is located at the foot of the Garo Hills. Formed during the 1897 earthquake, the lake is surrounded by forests and hills, making it ideal for boating, birdwatching, and camping.

Don’t miss: The local tribal cuisine and a boat ride during sunset.

3. Hajo (Approx. 30 km)

For those who enjoy a blend of nature and spirituality, Hajo sits on the banks of the Brahmaputra and offers ancient temples, river views, and peaceful surroundings. It is sacred to Hindus, Muslims, and Buddhists alike.

Top spot: Hayagriva Madhava Temple, located on a hill, offers scenic views.

4. Meghalaya’s Umiam Lake (Approx. 90 km)

Just across the state border, Umiam Lake near Shillong is a stunning man-made reservoir surrounded by pine-covered hills. The drive from Guwahati is scenic, and the lake itself is perfect for kayaking, boating, or simply relaxing by the water.

Ideal for: A laid-back day trip or an overnight stay at lakeside resorts.

5. Deepor Beel (Approx. 15 km)

A Ramsar-listed wetland on the outskirts of Guwahati, Deepor Beel is a birdwatcher’s delight. Home to migratory birds like the spot-billed pelican and lesser adjutant stork, it’s a calm escape from the city’s bustle.

Tip: Visit early in the morning for the best birdwatching experience.

6. Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary (Approx. 15–25 km)

Located on the eastern edge of Guwahati, Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary is a lesser-known green retreat. The sanctuary is home to elephants, leopards, barking deer, and a variety of bird species. It’s also a great spot for trekking and picnics.

Best for: Trekking, wildlife photography, and quiet nature walks.

7. Cherrapunji and Mawsynram (Approx. 150–160 km)

Although slightly farther away, Cherrapunji and Mawsynram in Meghalaya are worth a weekend stay. Known as two of the wettest places on Earth, they boast lush green hills, waterfalls, living root bridges, and mist-covered landscapes.

Highlights: Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Caves, and the double-decker root bridge trek.

8. Sonapur (Approx. 40 km)

Located in the east of Guwahati, Sonapur offers a peaceful escape with its rolling hills, lush tea gardens, and serene environment. It’s a great place for leisurely walks, enjoying the natural beauty, and experiencing the local culture. Some resorts here offer a peaceful retreat away from the city. Ideal for: Relaxing amidst nature and exploring tea estates.

Tips for Travelers

Nature-loving travelers are encouraged to carry eco-friendly items and avoid plastic to help protect and preserve the natural beauty of these destinations. It’s also advisable to book safaris or local guides in advance, especially during peak tourist seasons, to ensure a smooth and informative experience.

Most importantly, visitors should always respect local cultures and traditions, particularly in tribal or rural communities, to promote responsible and mindful tourism.

A Perfect Base for Weekend Escapes into Nature

Whether you’re looking for wildlife, peaceful lakes, forest trails, or spiritual places, Guwahati is a great starting point for nature getaways in every direction. These weekend trips are perfect for anyone wanting to relax, enjoy the outdoors, or discover some of the lesser-known but beautiful spots in Assam and nearby states. With something for every kind of nature lover, these escapes offer a refreshing break from the busy city life.





