Moving to a big city is a brave step. The streets are louder. The days move faster. You will miss home. You will also grow a lot. This guide is simple and honest. It tells you what to pack, how to settle, how to save money, and how to make your new place feel like yours.

Start by deciding what you really need to carry. Clothes for work and daily use. A few warm layers if you are going to Delhi. Rain protection if you are going to Mumbai. Basic toiletries. Your documents are in a safe folder. Scan them and keep soft copies in your phone. Do not carry heavy furniture or old appliances. Do not carry more than you can manage alone. In a metro, you can get almost everything in a day. You can also rent things and return them later.

Think about your first ten days. Book a place to stay for two weeks. A hostel, a guest house, or a small service apartment works well. It gives you time to walk the area and learn the routes. Find the closest grocery store, pharmacy, and ATM. Note the bus stop and metro station. Learn the peak hours so you can avoid long lines. Buy a simple phone plan with good data. Set up UPI if you do not have it already. Most payments are cashless in these cities.



Delhi is wide and historic. Winter mornings are beautiful. Summer afternoons are very hot. Plan your outdoor work early or late in the day.



Mumbai never stops. People are kind and direct. Monsoon makes the sea look magical, but roads and trains can slow down. Keep a small umbrella in your bag.



Bengaluru is green with many parks and cafés. The weather is pleasant most months. Traffic can be slow. Leave early and keep buffer time.



Pune is calmer. Many students and young professionals live there. You can reach hills and dams quickly on weekends. A simple scooter can save time inside the city.

Now think about your home setup. Do not buy everything on day one. Live in space for a week. See what you truly use. A bed, a simple table, a chair with back support, two sets of bedsheets, a pressure cooker, a pan, and a few plates are enough to begin. For the rest, renting is a smart choice. It keeps your upfront cost low. It also keeps you free if you need to move again.

If you love photos or want to vlog your city life, you can rent a DSLR or GoPro camera. Try a body and a prime lens for a month. See what you like before you buy. If you want a break after work, you can rent a PS5 when you are bored. Play story games on weekends or multiplayer with new friends. For your time at home, you can rent TVs and speakers and enjoy movies, music, and sports. You can also rent a fridge, washing machine, microwave, a study chair, or even a second monitor for your laptop. When your plans change, return them or swap them. No heavy shifting. No big loss.

Money matters in the first three months. Rent, deposit, food, and travel add up quickly. Share a flat if you are new to the city. It cuts costs and gives you company. Cook at home on weekdays. Keep eating out for two or three meals a week. Buy basic groceries in bulk. Use the metro and local trains where possible. Get a monthly pass. Keep cab rides for late nights or areas without good public transport. Track your spending in a small note on your phone. When you see the numbers, you make better choices.

Finding a house is a step-by-step task. Decide your daily route first. Do you need to be near a metro line in Delhi? Do you want to live near a local station in Mumbai? Do you need quick access to the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru? Do you want a quiet lane in Pune near your office? Meet two or three brokers. Ask for the total move-in cost. This means deposit, first month rent, society fees, and brokerage. Read the agreement. Check the notice period and maintenance rules. Take photos of the flat on day one. Share meter readings with the owner. Keep all payments on UPI so you have a record.

Build a simple daily routine. Wake up a little early. Take a short walk. Carry a water bottle. Eat breakfast. Leave ten minutes earlier than you think you need to. In the evening, make a small to-do list for the next day. Keep your weekends light. Do laundry, clean your room, and then go out. A clean room makes city life easier. If your chair hurts your back, rent an ergonomic chair for a month and see the difference. If your internet is weak, ask the building which provider works best there.

Make your space feel like home. Bring tea from home. Bring a shawl or a wall hanging. Add one plant near the window. Print a photo of your family and keep it on your desk. Use your rented TV for a comfort show when you feel low. Use your rented speakers to play music from home on Sundays.

People matter as much as places. Look for groups from your state on Facebook or WhatsApp. Many cities have North-East food pop-ups, football games, or music nights. Join one. If you are shy, start small. Invite a colleague for tea in the office canteen. Help a neighbour carry groceries. Ask your flatmate if they want to cook together once a week. If you like games, a rented PS5 is an easy way to host a small evening. Two controllers, a simple snack, and music in the background are enough.

Keep safety in mind. Share your live location with a friend if you travel late. Avoid very quiet lanes after dark. Use trusted cab apps. Save local emergency numbers. If something in your building feels unsafe, talk to the watchman and your owner. Keep a copy of your key with a trusted person. If you ever feel unwell, do not wait. Visit a clinic. Cities have good doctors and late hours.

Give yourself cheap joys. Delhi has Lodhi Garden, India Gate lawns, and many museums that are free or low-cost. Mumbai has Marine Drive, Bandra Fort, and sea breeze evenings that change your mood. Bengaluru has Cubbon Park, lakes, and indie gigs. Pune has small cafés, bookshops, and easy hill drives. Take slow walks. Eat a plate of something new once a week. Sit on a bench and watch people. Call home often. Tell them about one good thing and one hard thing. Both are true and both are okay.

Work and study will set your rhythm. Keep your mornings for deep work. Keep your afternoons for tasks and calls. If you commute far, load a playlist or a podcast. Bring a paperback for when the internet fails. If you work from home, make a small desk corner. A rented monitor helps your eyes and posture. A timer app helps you focus for twenty-five minutes at a time. Stand up, stretch, and drink water between blocks.

Some days will be rough. You will miss the hills and the quiet. You will feel lost on a crowded platform. On those days, slow down. Eat on time. Sleep early. Write a few lines in a notebook. Plan one small nice thing for tomorrow. A walk at sunrise. A call with a friend. A bowl of soup. A game at night on your rented console. City life gets easier when you give it simple, steady care.

In a few months, you will know the best chai near your lane. You will know the bus number to the market. You will wave at your watchman, and he will wave back. You will have a favourite park bench. You will have a few photos that show how far you have come. You will find your own pace.

Move the light. Spend wisely. Rent what you need and return it when you are done. Keep close to the things that make you feel at home. Be kind to yourself while you learn. The city will open up, one small door at a time.