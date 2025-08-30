Imphal: Manipur’s Sarangthem Nirupama, who secured the fourth runner-up title while also winning hearts with the Miss Popular award at the Miss Universe India 2025 finale in, was given a warm welcome at the Imphal international airport on Saturday.

Supporters and well-wishers gathered at the airport to welcome Nirupama upon her return to the home state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon arriving at the airport, Nirupama told the media that she was very happy to bring the laurels for Manipur, a land of culture, courage, and resilience.

She further stated that she would be taking part in several pageants to be organised in the state, regional, national and international levels in the coming days. For this, she also sought the cooperation of the general public for a grand success.

She continued, “Our state has been going through an incredibly difficult time, and I hope to use this platform to bring national attention to the realities we are facing, especially the voices of those often unheard.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Dubai Princess gets engaged to rapper, announces on Instagram

Nirupama is currently pursuing a degree in Psychology at CT University, Punjab.

Hailing from Kakching Khunou Lamhaba Leikai in Kakching district, Nirupama stands strong with unwavering support from her parents, Sarangthem Rajen Singh and Sarangthem Mangolei Devi.