Horoscope Today | 9 September 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Some equipment at home that you usually take for granted might go haywire today, Aries. More than one machine may not work as well as it usually does. This could prove frustrating, but don’t get impatient and fix it yourself. Call a professional or things could get even more fouled up than they are.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Your communications equipment may not be working well today, Taurus. If you absolutely need to reach someone, perhaps the best course of action is to hop in the car and visit them if they live nearby. Otherwise, you may have to wait until everything’s working again. Hang in there, and don’t give up on technology.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Confusion surrounds financial matters today, Gemini. Someone close to you could be hit with unexpected expenses, and this person might ask you for a loan. You’ll want to help out, but no matter what they say, it doesn’t look like their situation is going to improve anytime soon. If you decide to lend the money, accept that you won’t see it again for a while.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Today you could feel especially adventurous, Cancer. You might be tempted to take part in risky adventures like hiking in the wilderness. This isn’t a good day for it. Plan a trip for the near future if you want to, but today it’s better to sublimate your adventurous nature by reading thrillers, watching spy movies, or exploring places close to home.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

You may have been exercising too enthusiastically over the past few days, Leo, and today you might wake up with more than your share of muscle aches and pains. You should keep exercising, but tone it down. Forget jogging and aerobics. Go for a little yoga or tai chi, which will enhance fitness with minimal strain. If you can, soak in a warm tub later.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Disturbing occurrences regarding a friend might make you a bit confused, Virgo. The situation isn’t anything you could have expected, so you and others will try to make sense of it. It should be resolved within the next few days. In the meantime, view it objectively. You might also want to get your mind on something else.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

There could be some confusion, discord, and upset in the air today. There may be arguments and misunderstandings among friends and family. Try not to add fuel to the fire. If a person is getting a little hot under the collar, just listen. Be understanding and empathetic instead of trying to prove that you’re right, especially if you are!

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

This isn’t a good day to plan or start a trip by air, Scorpio. Wait a few days if you can. However, if you must confirm plans now, travel light, check all arrangements for accommodation and rental car before you leave, and collect phone numbers for those you intend to meet. Confusion, delays, and misplaced bags could otherwise result. Take a book, music, and chocolate!

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Malfunctions on the part of computers, ATMs, and phone systems could interfere with financial transactions today, Sagittarius. You might have to pay for purchases in the old-fashioned way – cash or checks. This isn’t a good day to begin or complete any major financial transactions. There’s too much confusion right now. Wait a few days.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Today you may feel a powerful need to be with friends, Capricorn, but once you seek them out, you may not enjoy their company very much. Someone is in a bad mood, and being with this person could put a damper on your day. It might be better to take some time for yourself, perhaps go for a workout. This will enable you to get some exercise and increase your self-confidence as well.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Today family members might be less than honest with you, Aquarius, particularly regarding working around the house. Don’t be surprised if you hear excuses! This could be irritating, but don’t let it get to you. Let the chores go. Do something you enjoy. It’s more fun than taking out the trash.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

You might want to start a new creative project, Pisces, and several ideas may float through your head. However, you might not be able to decide which one you like the most or how to turn it into reality. Sit down and list the possibilities and then do something else. Think about it again tomorrow. It may be difficult to stay focused on anything right now.