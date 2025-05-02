Horoscope Today | May 2:

Each zodiac sign carries unique characteristics that shape who we are. Imagine starting your day with a glimpse into what lies ahead! Curious if luck will be on your side today? Keep reading.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20):

If you feel slighted today, Aries, don’t shut yourself off from the situation. It may seem like everyone has ganged up and turned against you. Either that, or they all want to be your best friend. Things are always extreme for you, with no in-between. The slightest action from someone else can cause turmoil in your mind unless you learn to control your emotions. Make it a goal.

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20):

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

You may wake up in a fog of confusion this morning for some reason, Taurus. The good news is that the air is likely to clear as the day continues. Your normal self has returned, and you’re ready to face the world with a dramatic show of courageous action and adventure.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21):

Here’s a suggestion. If you get a strange vibe about a situation today, walk away, Gemini. Your instincts will tell you if something is dangerous or not. If you don’t feel safe, find another place to be. You won’t be productive in an environment where you don’t feel comfortable. You will also enjoy yourself much more if you can relax in the situation instead of being uptight about it.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22):

It’s time to take charge of your life, Cancer. Don’t rely on other people to sort out your problems. There may some anxiety in the air today that causes you to overreact to a situation that normally wouldn’t faze you. You need to dig down and take responsibility for getting out of this mental or emotional jam. Don’t rely on other people to do it for you.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23):

It’s time to show other people that you have backbone, Leo. It could be that up until now very few people have noticed, since you’re so flexible and adaptable to change. You easily wriggle your way downstream, and as a result, people may think they can control you. Prove to them that this isn’t the case by setting your own agenda and sticking to it.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23):

You may be anxious to get some new projects underway today, Virgo, even though they aren’t necessarily ready or well thought out. You must first learn that patience is key. Jumping the gun could cause a false start that disqualifies you from the race. Avoid this fate by playing it cool and laying low. Keep your big guns under wraps for now. You don’t need to bring out all the heavy artillery yet.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23):

There’s a romantic, dreamy feeling to today that you should indulge in, Libra. If you have a special someone in your life, this is the perfect day to share these feelings! Try to plan a candlelit dinner at home for just the two of you. But don’t feel pressured to cook an elaborate meal. Pick up some Chinese and serve it on the good china. Keep the focus on the two of you.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22):

Scorpio, you might not be in the mood to cooperate today and most likely want to work on projects alone at your own pace. You will probably have to come out of your shell and interact with others. You may need advice or input. Try not to be too pouty with your partner or kids.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21):

Start today on the right foot by projecting a positive mood and healthy mindset, Sagittarius. If you’re dragging your heels and already dreading the forthcoming events, you will only succeed in making it harder to move ahead, regardless of what you end up doing. Attitude is everything. This is one of those days in which it matters the most.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21):

Today, Capricorn, you might find that your emotions temper themselves, and you want to turn inward. You’re apt to surprise yourself and the people around you when you decide that all you want to do is go into your room and sit by yourself instead of joining the crowd outside. Do what feels most natural for you.

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19):

Your strength lies in your inner resources, Aquarius. Today you will find that these resources have opened up within you. You will find that your emotions are calm and under control in the face of chaos. This time of new beginnings is extremely important. It would behoove you to probe your depths and fix any internal quirks that might give you trouble in the future.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20):

Pisces, offer your services to others. Your generosity in spreading your knowledge will reward you. Confusion might grip you at first, but once you start talking, you will surprise yourself with how much you really know and how far your incredible wit, manners, and sociable attitude can take you. Try your best to reach out to others without seeming needy or demanding.