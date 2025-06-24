Horoscope Today | 24 June 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 24 June 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (24 June 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Think about old times and people with whom you’ve had strong connections, Aries. Remember the good times you shared with people of common interests and similar hobbies. Be sentimental and mushy. Mend bridges and bring resolution to sticky issues. Be harmonious with the people and situations around you. World peace begins with you. Incorporate more of this ideal into your life.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

You may have to make some serious adjustments to your approach today in order to chime in with the energy of the group, Taurus. Adopt a more inwardly directed attitude and see what you can learn by tuning into others’ subtle messages. The masculine and feminine sides of your nature are working harmoniously. You might find that they’re both asking for a quiet night in.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

You should feel a renewed sense of confidence today that will help anchor your emotions and give strength to your thoughts and ideas, Gemini. Don’t take a pessimistic attitude toward everything around you. Look at the good instead of the bad. By maintaining a negative viewpoint about things, you’re only adding to the problem. You have every right to be happy.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Many people spend their whole adult lives trying to discover their true self, Cancer. A great deal of social conditioning by parents and our environment plays a role in shaping our minds. Realize that many of these influences don’t necessarily ring true with your inner self. Take this day to uncover some of those early influences and discard the ones that don’t belong to you.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Today is an extremely creative day for you, Leo. You should allot time and space to pursuing an artistic goal. You’re like a magician who has the power to bring fantasies to life. Spread the magic to others and don’t second-guess your incredible healing ability. You have a strong presence that radiates powerfully. Be charitable and generous to others.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

There’s nothing worse than last-minute details, Virgo. Concentrate on an important upcoming event. Make sure you have everything in line now so you don’t get caught dealing with that one thing that ends up putting a monkey wrench in your plans later. Anticipate the problems that you’re likely to encounter and take actions now that will nip these situations in the bud.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Your intuitive side is aligning with your rational side today, Libra. Listen to your emotions. Take a sensitive approach to all people and situations. Your head may be up in the clouds. Take elements of this lofty perspective and incorporate them into your conscious mind. Run away with your fantasies. Nurture your loved ones.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Slow down the pace today, Scorpio. This is a day to sit back and observe and contemplate. Your mind may go in a hundred different directions, and you may be unsure which route to take. Try to quiet the buzzing chatter within. Be receptive to the loving, sensitive forces around you. Try not to disturb the flow by bringing up unrelated issues and hurtful gossip.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Your nurturing instincts are strong today, Sagittarius. This is an excellent day to reveal your opinions. You’ve probably been sitting in the background, quietly observing and collecting data for quite some time. Now is the time to come out of the shadows and let your conclusions be heard. Don’t let others push you around. Take a stand for what you know is right.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Things aren’t necessarily going to go well today, Capricorn. There is the potential for conflict. You may feel a bit lost in the fog. Strap on your compass and you will be fine. Realize that you will make it through this day much better if you approach every situation from the other person’s perspective. Think more of others than of yourself. Be sensitive and receptive.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Today is a day of reckoning in some ways, Aquarius. Attention to detail is important, but make sure it doesn’t become your only focus. Situations are likely to crop up in which you’ve analyzed and considered every single detail but failed to see the big picture. This is a wonderful day to remedy such situations. Take care of anything that needs a broader perspective.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Be more sensitive to other people’s space today, Pisces. Respect their feelings and give them room to breathe. This is a great day to pursue creative projects. Do things involving art or music. Sing, play an instrument, or give your music collection a boost. There are opportunities open now that involve other people who share the same interests as you.