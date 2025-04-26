Horoscope Today | 26 April 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 26 April 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (26 April 2025).

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Whether or not you’re artistic, Aries, inspiration for music, painting, writing, or other creative projects could come to you thick and fast today. Write down your ideas. There could be so many that you may not be able to remember them all. You will definitely want to draw upon them later. At least one could involve a new business enterprise with a partner. Take notes and do your research.

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

A group activity could involve a number of people, including some close friends, who share your intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual interests, Taurus. A romantic partner could choose to attend this occasion with you. The conversation is likely to be so stimulating that your mind could spin. Walk home if you can. You will want to clear your head so you can sleep.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

Today, you might be in the public eye along with some close friends and perhaps a love partner. You may be giving a speech, leading a discussion group, or being the center of attention at a party. You’re likely to hold those around you spellbound, as your oratorical capabilities are very high. Enjoy the attention and make sure you give back what you get.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

A new and exciting person, possibly someone from a distant state or foreign country, could come into your life today. You could spend hours talking. The conversation could make you aware of new fields of interest that you find fascinating. Whether or not you pursue this attraction depends on your situation, but at the very least, you will enjoy yourself!

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Some unusual dreams could have unexpected side effects, Leo. They could spark new ideas for creative projects or possibly innovative concepts to advance your career or social life. They might clue you in to what’s in the hearts and minds of those closest to you. Your dreams might say a lot about you. Write them down so you can analyze them. You might be surprised by what they bring to mind.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Social contact with new and exciting people, Virgo, perhaps at a neighborhood gathering, could bring intriguing information your way. You could learn about new fields that interest you. There’s a possibility of a new potential romantic partner with whom you can talk for hours. Whether or not you choose to pursue this depends on your situation. At least you will have fun today.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Work might take up a lot of your time today, Libra, perhaps job-related, perhaps chores around the house. Friends or family may join you, and their conversation could help relieve some of the tedium. Getting the tasks done could free up the rest of the day for socializing, perhaps getting together in the evening with a loved partner.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Much of your day is likely to be spent in the company of family, close friends, and a current or potential love partner, Scorpio. Business partners could be involved. This should be a very pleasant, stimulating day for you. People you care about and enjoy will surround you. You’re also likely to become more strongly bonded to a romantic partner.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Today, you might decide to host a social event in your home, perhaps for friends and colleagues with whom you share intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual interests. Dreams, astrology, or metaphysics could come up. This should be a congenial gathering. You’re apt to bond closely with these people. At least one of them might be a potential romantic partner who finds you fascinating.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

A large gathering, perhaps a festival of some kind, could take place in your neighborhood today, Capricorn. You could choose to attend with some close friends and your romantic interest. This event could shake everyone up a bit. It could present information that’s exciting but also a bit unsettling. It could provide you and your friends with conversation for several days.

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

Discussions with friends or colleagues about possible future business enterprises could find you taking notes, Aquarius. Your natural meticulousness should serve you well. It will be important to have accurate records to discuss later. Any new project begun now is likely to succeed, especially if writing, speaking, or another form of entertainment is involved. Don’t worry about possible failure.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Today, everyone will notice how attractive, articulate, and charming you are, Pisces. This is an excellent time to invite friends over or go out with them. Romance should go particularly well. In the course of your conversations, you might become aware of some fascinating and useful information that sparks you onto new interest and possibly new opportunities. Hold onto them and take the next steps.