New Delhi: As the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan draws near, siblings across India are preparing to express their love in different ways, and so is MyFlowerTree. MyFlowerTree.com, one of India’s leading online gifting platforms, reports a major shift in consumer behavior this Rakhi season, making gifting more premium, expressive, and convenience-driven.

“Raksha Bandhan is about the sentiment, the personalization, and creating unforgettable moments even from miles apart,” says Sumit Chhabra, Founder & CEO of MyFlowerTree. “From luxury hampers to eco-conscious gifts, customers today want to send something unique and emotionally rich. Our 2025 Rakhi collection captures that spirit.”

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Rakhi Gifting Beyond a Thread

Rakhi gifting in India has come a long way. What used to be an intimate affair of homemade sweets, basic threads, and in-person visits has now blossomed into a festive phenomenon driven by creativity and today’s rakhi delivery options.

Adorable Rakhi Collection 2025: Rooted in Tradition, Adorned with Modern Elegance

Rakhi Style with Classy Designs: Designer bracelet-style Rakhis, cartoon Rakhis for kids, gold-plated and even pearl-filled Rakhis

Key Rakhi 2025 Trends: What Siblings Want This Year

A Rakhi online delivery latest edition from MyFlowerTree’s reveals five major trends that define Rakhi 2025:

Premium Hampers Take the Lead

Luxury hampers are now the top pick for siblings separated by distance. These include everything from gourmet chocolates and dry fruits to grooming kits and artisanal sweets, bundled in elegant packaging.

Personalized Gifts Drive Deeper Emotional Connect

Sales of name-engraved Rakhis, customized photo frames, mugs, and cushions are on the rise this year, underscoring the importance of gifts that carry personal meaning.

Eco-Conscious Gifting Grows Stronger

With Rakhi combos of plant-based goodies, green gifting is a mainstream demand among younger, eco-aware shoppers.

Brothers Embrace Return Gifting

The idea of brothers sending gifts to their sisters is gaining popularity. Popular choices include purses, makeup cakes, photo sippers, and custom bags.

Unforgettable Digital Shopping Experiences

With WhatsApp gift reminders, real-time tracking, personalized notes, and quick re-order options, online rakhi gifting has never been more intuitive or user-friendly.

MyFlowerTree’s Exclusive Raksha Bandhan 2025 Collection

This year, MyFlowerTree has launched its widest-ever range of over 900+ Rakhi and Rakhi gift combos, catering to every kind of sibling bond and budget.

Shop Rakhi Online with MyFlowerTree:

Rakhis for Everyone: Traditional, modern, cartoon-themed for kids, and elegant Bhaiya-Bhabhi sets

“Our Rakhi 2025 collection reflects inclusivity, diversity, and emotion in mind,” says Ankit Aggarwal, Head of Product at MyFlowerTree. “Whether you’re in Mumbai or Melbourne, you can celebrate with style and sentiment.”

Rakhi 2025 Specials: What Sets MyFlowerTree Apart

Divine Rakhis: Spiritual threads featuring Lord Krishna, Ganesha, and Om motifs crafted in artistic detail.

Spiritual threads featuring Lord Krishna, Ganesha, and Om motifs crafted in artistic detail. Designer Combos: Rakhi paired with Kaju Katli, Ferrero Rocher, indoor plants, personalized mugs, or chocolate truffles

Why Online Rakhi Shopping Is Winning Hearts in 2025

It Saves Time

Online gifting has become a blessing amid hectic schedules. Customers can browse, customize, and send a Rakhi gift in under five minutes.

It Offers Unlimited Options

From quirky to classic, and sentimental to stylish, MyFlowerTree offers a wide range of choices that you can shop for from the comfort of your own home.

It’s Safe and Flawless

Every order is securely packed, tracked, and delivered with hygiene and precision. You can even add notes, schedule delivery, and get confirmation instantly.

It Brings Distant Siblings Closer

Whether your brother is in Bengaluru or your sister is in Boston, gifting platforms ensure traditions stay intact.

A Note from the Founder

“Raksha Bandhan isn’t just a ritual, it’s an emotional story,” says Sumit Chhabra. “Every year, we listen to what our customers want and what their stories tell us. That’s how we boost their gifting experiences every year that feel personal, heartfelt, and rooted in both tradition and modern love.”

About MyFlowerTree

Founded over 15 years ago, MyFlowerTree.com has established itself as a trusted leader in India’s online gifting space. With a rich catalog of flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, and festive hampers, the platform stands out for its same-day delivery promise, unmatched variety, and celebration-first mindset. Whether it’s birthdays, anniversaries, or festivals like Raksha Bandhan, MyFlowerTree continues to redefine how India celebrates special occasions.