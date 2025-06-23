In the ever-evolving world of fashion, Bollywood has become a bold battleground for style innovation, especially when it comes to men. The days of playing it safe with basic suits and neutral tones are long gone. The new-age style icons like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shahid Kapoor, men who are not only confident in their skin but redefine what it means to be fashionably masculine. Whether it’s a red carpet appearance or a casual airport look, these Bollywood stars have turned heads and set trends.

If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe with class, charisma, and a touch of daring flair, here are 7 tips from Bollywood’s best-dressed men to master the art of masculine elegance.

Embrace colours with confidence:

Those days are gone when black, grey, and navy ruled men’s wardrobes. Take a cue from Vicky Kaushal, who effortlessly flaunts pastel suits, mint greens, and even soft pinks. The key is to wear colours that complement your skin tone and exude quiet confidence.

Experiment with prints and patterns:

No one does bold like Ranveer Singh. Singh is known for his unapologetic love of prints, florals, geometrics, and animal prints; he has worn them all. The trick is balance. You can pair a printed shirt with solid trousers or tone down a busy blazer with a muted base. Print-play can be elegant when done with intent.

Prioritize tailoring:

Elegance lies in fit. Just observe Shahid Kapoor, whose suits are always sharp and perfectly cut. Whether it’s a bandh gala or a double-breasted jacket, investing in good tailoring can elevate even a basic outfit. Remember, the fit makes the man.

Mix traditional and contemporary:

Fusion is the future. Ranveer often combines traditional Indian wear with Western silhouettes; think of Nehru jackets over jeans or jodhpurs with a structured blazer. Ayushmann, too, adds ethnic layers like drapes or embroidered stoles to modern outfits. This mix adds depth and cultural richness to your style.

Accessorize smartly

Accessories aren’t just for women. Ranbir Kapoor shows how minimal yet striking additions like statement watches, pocket squares, or classic sunglasses can complete a look. Ranveer, on the other hand, often flaunts hats, chunky rings, and layered necklaces. You should always choose accessories that reflect your personality, but don’t overdo it.

Play with Footwear

Your shoes can speak volumes. Loafers, brogues, sneakers even embellished juttis are making a style statement. Ayushmann is often seen pairing suits with white sneakers, blending comfort and style. You can’t ignore what’s on your feet; it anchors your entire look.

Own your style

The ultimate lesson from these fashion-forward men? Confidence is everything. Whether it’s Ranveer’s flamboyance or Shahid’s subtle charm, their style works because they own it. Trends will come and go, but your style should be a reflection of who you are.

Masculine elegance is no longer just about suiting up; it’s about expressing individuality with class and creativity. Inspired by Bollywood’s boldest trendsetters, modern men now have the freedom to play with textures, colours, and silhouettes while still keeping things elegant. So, go ahead, ditch the monotony and step into the spotlight with your signature flair.