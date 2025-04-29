Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is being celebrated on April 30, 2025 and it is good day for doing remedies for attracting good luck.

It is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha during Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in April and May, and it is believed that on this day, the sun and moon are in perfect planetary alignment.

The puja mahurat starts from 5:40 am to 12:18 pm, during which it is considered highly auspicious to purchase gold, perform significant rituals and begin new work.

There is a belief that that any new venture or work undertaken on this day is blessed by divine powers and will bring lasting benefits.

Legends

There are many legends associated with Akshaya Tritiya.

Some believe that Kubera was appointed the god of wealth on this auspicious day.

Sudama, Krishna’s childhood friend, is believed to have visited Dwarka on this day which resulted in him getting unlimited wealth as a boon from the Lord.

The river Ganga is believed to have descended on earth on this day.

There is also a belief that Sage Parashuram, the sixth avatar of God Vishnu, was born on this day.

According to the epic Mahabharata, the sage Vyasa began reciting the Hindu epic Mahabharata to the god Ganesha on Akshaya Tritiya. Draupadi is also believed to have received the auspicious cooking vessel Akshaya Patra from Lord Krishna on this day during the period of their exile after the dice game.

Here are some things to buy on Akshaya Tritiya 2025

1. Tulsi Plant

It brings prosperity and abundance. Plant this new sacred plant in the northeast direction of your house

2. Cotton

It is believed that as cotton is used to make wicks for diyas and lamps that are used during daily prayers, buying it on Akshaya Tritiya can bring peace and happiness

3. Rock Salt

Don’t consume rock salt on Akshaya Tritiya but do buy it to bring protection in your house

4. Yellow Mustard Seeds

Yellow mustard seeds are an important part of Hindu homes. Buy them on Akshaya Tritya and keep them in your pooja room or mandir as they bring prosperity

5. Matka / Earthen Pot

On Akshaya Tritiya, purchasing a matka (earthen pot) is considered auspicious and believed to bring prosperity, especially for homes. The matka is seen as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and is often used to store sacred items or water.

6. Gold

It remains the most demand and topmost thing to buy on Akshaya as it is a symbol of luck, wealth and also success

7. Silver

A good and more affordable way to attract good vibes on Akshaya Tritiya is to purchase silver

Remedies for Akshaya Tritiya 2025

1. Prepare a small altar with an image of Lord Vishnu or Goddess Lakshmi and offer yellow sweets like besan laddoo, tulsi leaves and fresh water in a copper vessel. It will bring financial blessings, wealth, stability and harmony at home

2. Donate to the needy or feed cows. You can donate white rice, sugar, jaggery, clothes or money during the day before sunset to remove financial blockages and karmic debts

3. Take seven gomati chakras or also eleven turmeric coated cowrie shells. Wrap them in a yellow cloth and place it in a locker, safe or also cash box. It attracts wealth, protect finances and also creates a stable financial environment.