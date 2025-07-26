Ever thought about growing plants indoor and wishing that they could look after themselves since they are living beings?

Not everyone has the time, energy, mental capacity, and patience to look after them and become a full-time plant parent. And most… are simply lazy.

But that doesn’t mean that your living place needs to remain dull and lifeless.

Well, the good news? There exist plants that basically thrive on neglect and your laziness.

These quiet, resilient beauties are perfect for people who stay busy with their professions, and are frequent travelers, or anyone… who often forgets to water them. They carry all the benefits of the high maintenance plants with half the responsibilities.

“Low-maintenance houseplants are great because they usually thrive with minimal attention, which

makes them perfect for busy plant parents, those new to gardening, or even the lazy gardener,” explains The Sill’s plant expert Paris Lalicata.

Here’s a list of several beginner friendly low-maintenance plants: –

The ZZ Plant:

Also known as the Zanibar Gem, ZZ is native to African countries with its tropical

nature. They can tolerate a wide range of conditions like drought, poor lightening, and yes,

forgetful owners! They bring out a modern aesthetic with its glossy, sculptured-like leaves. It

barely needs watering every 2-3 weeks. A very forgiving plant, really. But a word of caution

though – they are toxic to both humans and animals.

Aloe Vera:

A plant specie of the genus Aloe, aloe vera is a highly beneficial plant that can be used

for our skincare, haircare, as an antiseptic for burns, and even as other health benefits like

indigestion, etc. It is not just pretty — it is highly beneficial and healthy. It requires a bright yet

indirect source of light. And, good news for the busy and the lazy, overwatering is the only way to

kill it. Its ability to store water makes it resilient to regular watering.

The Snake Plant:

A native to tropical West Africa from Nigeria east to the Congo, like every other

lazy plant, these can survive minimum watering and sunlight. It can withstand drought while its

microscopic pores or stomata in the leaves opens after sunset to prevent evaporation under the

sun in the day.

Cactus Plant:

For those who regularly keep forgetting to water their plants, this one is for you.

Cacti are easily the plant that would survive without water for days while only requiring watering

in 10 days in the summer. They come in different colours and types. Some bloom flowers, some

are tiny, some big, while some appear spikey and some fuzzy. It is aesthetic in the perfect sense.

The Air Plant:

Want a plant that doesn’t even need soil? Tillandsia is here to save you from the dirt. This plant collects moisture and nutrients from the air and are often distinguishable for their tiny size and the lack of visible roots. They have a natural ability to cling to any kind of surface for a base — tree branches, telephone cables, bare rocks, etc.

Golden Pothos:

An easy-to-care plant, epipremnum aureum is specifically for temperate regions

but is also capable of surviving in the tropical regions, where it caused several ecological issues.

It is harmful and toxic for humans and animals if ingested. They are tolerable to many conditions, preferring to dry out almost completely before getting watered again while direct sunlight can kill them.

You don’t need to be an expert in plants or botany to grow plants and care for them. You can simply look about some beginner-friendly, low maintenance plants, whether lazy or busy as they provide peace and aesthetic and oxygen into our living space. Let your home bloom, with one pot thriving in negligience