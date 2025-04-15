Many people take painkillers when they have headaches, leg pain, muscle cramps, or period pain. These medicines give quick relief, so it’s easy to rely on them. But taking painkillers every day can be dangerous.

Painkillers may help with pain for a short time, but they can also cause many health problems. Some side effects are small, but others can be serious or last forever.

Here are 13 potential health risks of taking painkillers daily:

Heart problems: Some painkillers can increase the risk of heart attack or stroke after long use.

Kidney damage: Your kidneys may also get weak or stop working properly over time.

Liver damage: Long-term use can slowly harm your liver, which helps clean your blood.

Weakened immune system: You may get sick more often because your body can’t fight infections well.

Bone weakness: Long-term use may make your bones weaker and increase the risk of fractures.

Stomach problems (Peptic ulcers): Painkillers can damage your stomach lining, causing painful sores and even internal bleeding.

Memory and Thinking Problems: You may have trouble thinking, learning, or remembering things. You might feel mentally slow.

Mental health issues: You may feel depressed, anxious, or confused more often.

Hormone changes: Long use can affect hormones, which may lead to tiredness, low sex drive, or irregular periods.

Weight gain or swelling (fluid retention): Your body may hold on to water, causing swelling and weight gain.

Tolerance: You may need to take higher and higher doses to feel the same relief, which increases risks.

Addiction (Substance dependence): You may feel like you can’t live without the painkiller, even if you don’t need it anymore.

Sleepiness: You may feel very sleepy or tired all day, making it hard to do everyday tasks.