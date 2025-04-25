IVF Failure

Aarav and Meera had spent years building their dream life together, a thriving career, a beautiful home, and a love that grew stronger with time. But the one thing they longed for a child remained just out of reach. After multiple failed IVF cycles, Meera would sit in the waiting room of yet another fertility clinic, her hands clenched around Aarav’s, silently wondering, Why is this happening to us?

Despite no major medical red flags, their IVF attempts ended in disappointment. Meera underwent hormone treatments, endured countless injections, and pinned her hopes on every embryo transfer only to face another setback each time. Aarav, too, felt helpless, watching Meera’s emotional and physical struggle while dealing with his own silent frustration. Like them, more couples than ever are walking into fertility clinics, wondering why conception remains elusive despite advanced medical interventions.

The Breaking Point: Why Does IVF Fail?

Embryo Quality Issues: Some embryos may have genetic abnormalities that prevent implantation.

Endometrial Receptivity Problems: A healthy uterine lining is essential for embryo attachment.

Sperm Quality Concerns: Poor motility, DNA fragmentation, or abnormal morphology can impact fertilisation.

Underlying Medical Conditions: PCOS, endometriosis, and autoimmune disorders can affect IVF outcomes.

Lifestyle & Stress Factors: Poor diet, high stress, and lack of sleep can influence fertility.

Dr. Prachi Benera, fertility expert at Birla Fertility & IVF, says, “IVF failures don’t mean the end of the journey. With the right diagnostic approach, we can improve success rates.”

What’s Next After IVF Failures?

Repeated IVF failures don’t mean pregnancy is impossible. Advanced assessments help improve outcomes:

Genetic Testing (PGT-A): Identifies chromosomally normal embryos.

Uterine Assessments (ERA): Determines the best implantation window.

Sperm DNA Testing: Detects hidden sperm damage.

Immune & Clotting Factor Testing: Addresses issues affecting implantation.

Lifestyle Adjustments: Nutrition, stress management, and overall health play a key role.

Contribution of Poor Lifestyle

Fertility concerns have skyrocketed among professionals in their 30s, particularly in fast-paced cities like Gurgaon, due to poor lifestyle choices.

Excessive smoking and alcohol consumption are major fertility disruptors. A study published in the journal Human Reproduction found that even moderate drinking can lower IVF success rates by nearly 50%.

Sedentary routines and nutritional deficiencies contribute to hormonal imbalances. A major problem among corporate employees is vitamin D deficiency. As per Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism (JCEM) women using IVF are 50% unlikely to conceive if they are vitamin D deficient.

Chronic stress impacts hormonal balance, leading to irregular menstrual cycles and reduced sperm quality. Cortisol, the stress hormone, can interfere with ovulation and sperm production, making conception more difficult.

Dr. Prachi Benera, a leading fertility expert at Birla Fertility & IVF, states, “We increasingly see couples in their 30s and 40s facing infertility issues. Many arrive after failed IVF attempts, deeply anxious about their future. What they don’t always realize is that simple lifestyle modifications, coupled with the right medical interventions, can significantly improve their chances of success.”

However, there is a silver lining too. Science and personalised fertility care can make a difference. At Birla Fertility & IVF, a patient-first approach combined with cutting-edge technology has led to remarkable success rates. With over 5,450 IVF cycles successfully conducted at Gurgaon and Rewari centres, we have helped build families, real success stories, and renewed hope for couples who once believed they had exhausted all options.

What Can Couples Do to Improve IVF Success?

While medical expertise plays a key role, couples can also take proactive steps to improve their fertility:

Optimise Nutrition: A diet rich in antioxidants, folate, Omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D can enhance egg and sperm quality.

Maintain a Healthy BMI: Moderate exercise helps regulate hormones and improve implantation rates.

Quit Smoking & Limit Alcohol: Smoking can reduce sperm count by 40%, while alcohol disrupts hormone levels essential for conception.

Manage Stress: Studies show that mind-body programs focused on relaxation can boost IVF success rates by up to 52%.

Seek Early Medical Advice: Early intervention allows for better treatment planning and higher success rates.

A Trusted Partner in Your Parenthood Journey

At Birla Fertility & IVF, the approach extends beyond medical treatment; it’s about guiding couples with expertise, empathy, and unwavering support. With personalized treatment plans, advanced reproductive technology, and compassionate care, the centre has transformed countless lives.

Dr. Prachi Benara adds, “Fertility treatment is not just about science; it’s about understanding the emotional journey of every patient. At Birla Fertility & IVF, we ensure that couples receive holistic care, making their path to parenthood as smooth as possible.”

Fertility isn’t just a medical condition; it’s a deeply personal journey. For those facing challenges, hope is not lost. Birla Fertility & IVF remains committed to helping couples turn their parenthood dreams into reality. If you or someone you know is struggling with infertility, expert care is just a step away.