There are some wonderful pre-wedding shoot destinations in Guwahati where would-be couples often flock to capture their love in pictures before tying the knot together.

Lovebirds, who are looking to tie the knot, often choose picturesque and breathtaking locations for pre-wedding shoots.

These are some popular pre-wedding shoot destinations around Guwahati

1. Chandubi Lake

One of the most picturesque locations around Guwahati which would-be couples often seeks out for doing a memorable pre-wedding shoot is Chandubi Lake. This natural lagoon and a fine picnic spot which is around 64 km from Guwahati is ideal for pre-wedding shoots as the calm vibes and the pristine backdrop along with the lush green surroundings makes a loving pose speak a tale of love visually in silence which is priceless and worth capturing in a camera. The boats which can be used as excellent props for making romantic poses make the photographs look like a moment straight out from a fairytale or a movie

2. Deepor Beel

This unique freshwater lake also brings out romantic vibes in volumes when would-be couples choose it as a location for doing their pre-wedding shoots before tying the knot to pursue their journey of happily ever after. Besides the soothing aura radiated from the wetland located to the south-west of Guwahati city, the lush greenery also conjures magically together to narrate the love story of a couple in a beautiful picture who has made a decision to start their journey by the sacred bond of marriage together.

3. Umananda Island

If you want to make your pre-wedding shoot a daring romantic adventure that would be imprinted forever in wonderful photos, look no further than Umananda Island situated in the middle of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati. This smallest riverine island in the world would make your pre-wedding shoot heavenly as the lifeline of Assam would surely ensure to script a unique visual story which will remain a lovely classic.

4. Tapoban Picnic Spot

To give your pre-wedding shoot photos a unique kind of beachy vibes, there is no destination better than Tapoban Picnic Spot located in Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati. Choose this spot when the picnic season is over so that the clean sands and the mighty water of river Brahmaputra blends in perfection to manifest a photo of your love as magical as you imagine in your dreams.

5. Tegheria Waterfalls

Waterfalls offer a beautiful and unique backdrop for pre-wedding shoots, providing a romantic, natural, and also dramatic setting. They can add a touch of wonder and excitement to the photos, creating memorable images that capture the essence of a couple’s love story. To capture a magical moment of love amidst a waterfall near Guwahati, pick up the spot of Tegheria Waterfalls in Sonapur.