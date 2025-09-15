Guwahati is a popular place of grand Durga Puja celebrations with elaborate pandals coming up annually.

Besides giving anjali and eating bhog, Durga Puja is incomplete for Guwahatians without the much needed pandal hopping.

It is a traditional ritual which the people of Guwahati follow religiously together with friends and family.

These are 10 popular Durga Puja pandals in Guwahati

1. Rest Camp, Pandu

One of the biggest crowd pullers of every Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati, Rest Camp located in Pandu tops the list. Be it the top notch glizy lighting systems put up creatively, the annual funfair complete with Ferris wheel and also other wonderful rides, the lines of food courts that mushroom up during the five day occasion and of course, the beautiful pandal which is the centre of attraction and the intricately carved statues of Maa Durga and Her family, the Durga Puja is Rest Camp is no less than a famous carnival.

2. Durga Mandir, Maligaon

A popular temple which is uniquely dedicated to Maa Durga, the Durga Mandir located in Pandu Port Road of Maligaon is where the annual Durga Puja celebrations comes alive vibrantly in its sacred splendor with beautiful aarti, holy hymns, energetic sounds of Dhaak pulling pandal hoppers to pay their obeisances to Maa Durga.

3. Kali Mandir, Fancy Bazar

Situated in the busy Fancy Bazar area, the premises of Kali Mandir comes alive with great decorations and holy vibes ushering in the festive spirit of Durga Puja fully in the hearts of Guwahatians. Being a place filled with shops of every variety along with awesome food stalls and restaurants serving authentic North Indian cuisine, this place are another popular pandal hopping spot in Guwahati

4. Nayantara Club, Kumarpara

Besides Rest Camp, Guwahatians goes in hordes to Kumarpara especially with kids to witness the Durga Puja pandal built by Nayantara Club which have garnered massive reputation throughout the years for bringing alive pandals rich in creative and cultural themes in accordance with current events of the world. The creative elements incorporated in Nayantara Club Durga Puja attract children and they get mesmerized with it.

5. Hari Sabha, Panbazar

The Panbazar Sanatan Dharma Sabha, commonly known as Hari Sabha, has been celebrating Durga Puja since 1915. This historic 110-year-old puja venue in Guwahati stands out for its emphasis on spiritual worship over modern decorations and grand pandals.

6. Lakhi Mandir, Beltola

With pandal themes often ranging from science and technology, the Lakhi Mandir in Beltola is another spot which attracts huge crowds. Besides its futuristic Durga Puja pandal themes, the great decorations are also another crowd puller feature.

7. Geetanagar Durga Puja Field

With pandals ranging mostly from replica of grand palace designs, the Geetanagar Durga Puja field also attracts huge crowds during the five day festivities. From elaborate food courts selling mouthwatering cuisine to pop ups selling various kinds of exciting items, the Geetanagar Durga Puja field always has been attracting crowds over the years.

8. Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee

The Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee which grabbed headlines due to its uniquely themed Rajasthan’s historic Purana Haveli last year is also another popular pandal hopping site in Guwahati. The Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee is all set to present this year’s puja celebration with the theme ‘Stone – The Royal Atlantis Residences’ at the Bishnupur school playground.

9. Guwahati Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, Latasil

The Latasil Playground located at the heart of Uzan Bazar area in Guwahati also doubles up as a pride of place celebrating cultural spirit of Guwahati from Bohag Bihu to Durga Puja. With creative Durga Puja pandals, elaborate decorations, innumerable food courts coming up annually, this site also is very dear to Guwahatians and is a must explored spot during the five day celebrations.

10. Barowari Durga Mandir, Uzanbazar

The Barowari Durga Mandir is another unique ancient temple dedicated to Maa Durga which comes alive in grand vibrance during the five day celebrations with heartfelt prayers from devotees, sacred rituals and also energetic beats to eulogize the Divine Mother