Guwahati: Forest officials in South Tripura rescued ten endangered monitor lizards and arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of being involved in wildlife trafficking.

The incident occurred during a routine check along Tripura’s Belonia-Sonamura road, near the Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary in the Belonia subdivision, on Monday.

A team of forest guards, with assistance from BSF personnel, intercepted a scooter rider and seized the lizards from his possession.

The accused was traveling from Rajnagar to Belonia when the officials stopped his two-wheeler.

Upon searching him, the team recovered ten monitor lizards concealed in three sacks.

The lizards were seized, and the individual was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for trafficking a Schedule I species.

The wildlife warden of Trishna Sanctuary, Bimal Das, confirmed the arrest, stating that during questioning, the accused revealed he had obtained the lizards from another person and intended to transport them to Manubazar in South Tripura.

Following the interrogation, the accused was brought before a Belonia court, where he was granted conditional bail.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace other individuals involved in the illegal animal trafficking operation.

This seizure marks the first instance of ten monitor lizards being confiscated from the Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary, a natural habitat for the species.

As per the court’s orders, the rescued lizards were released back into the sanctuary after a veterinary doctor assessed their health and condition.