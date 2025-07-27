Shillong: Two new species of direct-developing frogs have been discovered in Meghalaya, with one named Raorchestes jadoh after the popular Khasi rice-and-meat dish, and the other, Raorchestes jakoid, named using the Khasi word for ‘frog’.

These unique amphibians bypass the tadpole stage, hatching directly as miniature froglets.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The naming of these bush frogs is a deliberate effort to honor Khasi culture and underscore the deep connection between indigenous communities and the rich biodiversity of the region.

Raorchestes jakoid, named using the Khasi word for ‘frog’.

As Jayaditya Purkayastha, from the Guwahati-based biodiversity organization Help Earth, explained, it’s a way of “celebrating Khasi culture and drawing attention to the close links between indigenous communities and biodiversity.”

Holiness Warjri, the lead author and a resident of Langtor village, expressed her hope that naming Raorchestes jadoh after a dish that unites Khasi families will make the frog a symbol of pride and conservation for her community.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Raorchestes jadoh was found in Langtor, Eastern West Khasi Hills district, at an elevation of 1,655 meters. Raorchestes jakoid was discovered in Lawbah, East Khasi Hills district, at an altitude of 815 meters.

Interestingly, both species were located in bushes and trees near human settlements, suggesting a degree of adaptability. However, researchers caution that their habitats are vulnerable to rapid landscape changes.

These fascinating new species were described in the latest issue of the Journal of Threatened Taxa. The discovery is a collaborative effort by Holiness Warjri and Madhurima Das of Assam Don Bosco University, Jayaditya Purkayastha of Help Earth, and Hmar Tlawmte Lalremsanga of Mizoram University’s Developmental Biology and Herpetology Laboratory.

Their research combined traditional field methods with advanced genetic and acoustic analyses, confirming the frogs’ unique calls, morphology, and DNA sequences, which place them within the Raorchestes parvulus species complex.

The genus Raorchestes is remarkably diverse, with 80 recognized species spanning a wide geographical range across southern and northeastern India, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, southern China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and western Malaysia.

Meghalaya is a hotspot for amphibian diversity, boasting around 70 species, including these two new additions.