Guwahati: The recent sighting of a Crested Serpent Eagle in Majuli has highlighted both the island’s ecological significance and the growing environmental challenges it faces.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary emphasized Majuli’s role as a vital habitat for bird species that rely on beels, grasslands, and riverbank forests, sharing a photograph by Bitupan Kolong.

In a post on X, the minister highlighted the sighting of a Crested Serpent Eagle at Majuli, emphasizing its significance. This eagle, found across tropical Asia from India to Southeast Asia, thrives in forests, wetlands, and riverine landscapes like Majuli.

Known for preying on snakes, lizards, frogs, and small mammals, the Crested Serpent Eagle is commonly spotted in Assam, often soaring with its distinctive call.

Biologists note that the eagle is listed as “Least Concern” globally, but its survival in the region depends on maintaining healthy wetlands and forest ecosystems. While India’s overall population of the species is stable, some areas are seeing early signs of decline.

The primary concern lies with Majuli itself. The island’s beels are shrinking due to siltation and erosion, and human activities, such as unsafe power lines that pose a risk to raptors and pesticide exposure, are emerging threats.

Experts are urging immediate action to protect beels and grasslands, restore riparian buffers, insulate power lines, and reduce the use of agrochemicals to ensure Majuli’s ecological balance is preserved and its wildlife remains safe.

With these efforts, sightings of the Crested Serpent Eagle in Majuli could become more frequent, rather than remaining rare.