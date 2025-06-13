Guwahati: A group of young wildlife enthusiasts from Bengaluru has taken the step to adopt a red panda at the Himalayan Zoological Park in Sikkim. With their initiative, “My Child From Wild,” they raised Rs 30,000 to fund the support and care of the endangered animal for almost a year.

Led by passionate wildlife advocate Danny and his friends, the group launched this effort with a dual purpose: to provide direct financial aid and to increase public awareness about red pandas and other vulnerable species.

The red panda, known for its distinctive reddish-brown fur and shy disposition, is classified as endangered, with its wild population dwindling to just a few thousand. It faces severe threats from habitat destruction and illegal hunting.

This effort is particularly noteworthy because it originated from ordinary young individuals, not a large institution or a celebrity. Danny and his friends believe that even small, heartfelt actions can lead to substantial positive change for wildlife.

“We wanted to forge a connection with nature and contribute meaningfully,” stated one group member. “Living in the city shouldn’t prevent us from assisting wild animals. The red panda, despite its distant home, absolutely deserves our help.”

The Himalayan Zoological Park, located near Gangtok, Sikkim, and recognized for its dedication to protecting Himalayan species, warmly welcomed this gesture. A zoo official expressed gratitude, saying, “This generous contribution is invaluable. It helps us provide better care for our animals and also promotes wildlife awareness across India.”

The Rs 30,000 donation will be allocated for the red panda’s food, medical care, and enclosure maintenance for approximately one year. This inspiring act also underscores a vital message: wildlife conservation is a shared responsibility, extending beyond governments and major non-profits. Individuals and small groups have a crucial role to play in safeguarding our planet’s biodiversity.