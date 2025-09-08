Guwahati: Yes, it’s official – the two biggest legends of Indian cinema Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are to share screen after 46 years.

The movie will be helmed by Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Yes, we will come together,” said Haasan at an event in Dubai on Sunday.

On their journey, he said, “We both were united long ago but decided to chart their own course as filmmakers and producers were splitting a biscuit and giving them half each.”

“We wanted one biscuit each. We enjoyed that one biscuit and we have now come to a decision that half a biscuit is enough. We are happy. We will come together,” he added.

“It may be big news from the business angle, but the decision to come together was taken long back. We always wanted to produce each other’s films but it never happened,” he said.

The 1979-film Alavuddinum Albutha Vilakkum was the last time they worked together.

They have done cameos in each other’s films only till 1980s.

But the mutual respect was never missing.