Guwahati: Hollywood legend Julia Roberts and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino were inundated with sharp questions on “complicity and undermining the feminist movement at a news conference for After the Hunt on Friday at the Venice Film Festival, reports news agency AP.

The movie on higher education has Roberts essaying the role of a beloved philosophy professor.

The story closes in on misconduct.

Roberts’ mentee, played by Ayo Edebiri, alleges that her friend had crossed the line.

Roberts was quizzed on her view whether the movie denigrates the feminist and #MeToo movements.

Pat came her reply, “I don’t necessarily think it revives an old argument of women being pitted against one another.”

The movie screened Thursday night for the media and industry before its premiere triggered debate around the festival.

However, most critics endorsed Roberts’ superlative portrayal.

The movie was honoured with a six-minute ovation after its premiere.

“Everyone comes out with all these different feelings and emotions and points of views. And you realize what you believe in strongly and what your convictions are because we stir it all up for you. So, you’re welcome,” Roberts said.

Guadagnino joined in, “It’s how we see the clash of truths. It’s not about making a manifesto to revive old fashioned values.”

Roberts underlined that there was no statement around the movie.

On the contrary, she takes it as a “camera dropped out of the sky to capture these characters in this thorny moment where everyone seems to be lying to themselves and to others.”

“We’re kind of losing the art of conversation in humanity right now,” Roberts said. “If making this movie does anything, getting everyone to talk to each other is the most exciting thing we could accomplish.”

The film will be released by Amazon MGM Studios in North America on October 10.