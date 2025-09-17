Guwahati: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will play Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic titled Maa Vande.

The makers announced the film on Wednesday to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday, releasing its title poster.

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Kranthi Kumar, the film carries the tagline “The Anthem of a Mother.”

Maa Vande will cover Modi’s life from his childhood to his rise as a national leader, focusing especially on his relationship with his mother, Heeraben Modi.

The film will be available in Hindi, English, and major regional languages. It is produced by Veer Reddy M under Silver Cast Creations, with more details on the cast and release pending.

Director Kranthi Kumar expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s an honor to direct the biopic of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji.

This film has been my dream for years, supported by Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav Ji and producer Veer Reddy. We are also proud to have top technicians involved.” He added, “Unni Mukundan, a great admirer of Modi Ji, will portray him, and this film holds special meaning for me, particularly because of the deep bond between Modi Ji and his mother.”

Unni Mukundan shared his thoughts on the role, saying, “It is a privilege to play Prime Minister Modi in Maa Vande. Growing up in Ahmedabad, I knew him as my Chief Minister, and meeting him in April 2023 was a memorable experience.” He continued, “This role is both challenging and inspiring. While Modi Ji’s political journey is well-known, this film will highlight his personal side, especially his relationship with his mother. A phrase in Gujarati, ‘Jhookvanu Nahi’ (Never Bow Down), has always inspired me.”

The technical team of Maa Vande includes K K Senthil Kumar (RRR), Sreekar Prasad (National Award-winning editor), Sabu Cyril (Baahubali), and Ravi Basrur (KGF).

The action choreography is by King Solomon, known for his work in Baahubali, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading India since 2014 and was previously the Chief Minister of Gujarat for over 13 years. His journey has been widely covered in the media.

In 2019, actor Vivek Oberoi portrayed him in the film PM Narendra Modi, directed by Omung Kumar.

Besides Maa Vande, Unni Mukundan has an action film directed by Joshiy and will make his directorial debut with a superhero film in 2026.

