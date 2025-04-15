Tamil director and actor SS Stanley dies at 57

Tamil director and actor SS Stanley, who had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications over the past few years, passed away on Tuesday, April 15, at the age of 57 due to prolonged health issues.

Reports suggest that actor Dhanush had been financially supporting his treatment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

SS Stanley made his directorial debut in 2002 with the romantic drama April Maadhathil, starring Srikanth and Sneha. The film received critical acclaim. He followed it up with Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan in 2004, featuring Dhanush and Aparna Pillai. Though it had an average box office performance, it helped establish Stanley’s name in the industry.

He later began work on a film with Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal, but the project was shelved due to financial issues. He reunited with Srikanth for Mercury Pookkal and later directed Kizhakku Kadalkarai Salai in 2006, which turned out to be his final film as a director.

A planned film in 2015 with Vaibhav and Andrea Jeremiah under AR Murugadoss’ production was also eventually dropped.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Stanley then turned his attention to acting. He was well-known for playing the role of CN Annadurai in the 2007 biopic Periyar. As an actor, he appeared in several noted films including Andavan Kattalai, Kadugu, Sarkar, Bommai Nayagi, and Maharaja.

Following his death, tributes have been pouring in from fans and film industry colleagues, remembering his contributions to Tamil cinema.