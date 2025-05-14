Playback singer Sonu Nigam has approached the Karnataka High Court, requesting the dismissal of criminal charges against him over comments made during a live performance in Bengaluru. The High Court has reviewed initial submissions and set the next hearing for May 15.

The issue arose after Nigam performed at a concert on April 22, where a video clip of his statements from the stage began circulating widely online. The footage drew criticism from various Kannada organisations, who accused the artist of making disrespectful comments about the Kannadiga community.

Following the backlash, Dharmaraj A., President of the Bengaluru Urban District unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada group, filed a formal complaint at Avalahalli Police Station. This led to an FIR being registered on May 3.

Nigam is currently facing legal action under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including charges related to criminal intimidation, deliberate provocation intended to breach peace, and inciting public unrest.

In response, the police initially served Nigam a notice requesting an explanation within seven days. When no reply was received, a second notice summoned him for questioning. Authorities have now instructed him to appear before the investigating officer in the coming week as part of the inquiry.

In his plea to the High Court, Nigam contends that his comments were misinterpreted and taken out of context. He argues that the accusations lack legal merit and violate his constitutional right to freedom of speech.

Amid the controversy, Nigam issued a public apology on May 5 through a social media post, stating, “Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always.” He emphasized that he never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings and holds deep respect for his supporters in the state.