Actor and singer Shruti Haasan on Tuesday alerted her fans that her official X (formerly Twitter) account had been compromised.

In a post shared via her verified Instagram handle, the actor advised followers not to engage with any content or links being shared from her X profile.

“Hi lovelies, just want to let you know my Twitter account has been hacked. That’s not me posting, so don’t interact with that page till I’m back,” Shruti wrote, accompanied by a folded hands and red heart emoji.

Following the hack, several unusual posts promoting bitcoin and other unrelated content appeared on her account. Shruti’s last legitimate post dated June 23 reflected a more personal note, where she wrote, “Am I the only one who feels way happier and way more uplifted and positive when the weather is gloomy and rainy?… makes me want to write things and move hearts.”

The hacking incident comes shortly after Shruti’s widely praised performance at the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai, where she delivered a powerful live rendition of the track Vinveli Nayaga in the presence of composer A R Rahman and the film’s cast.

Thug Life marks the reunion of director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan after nearly 30 years, following their iconic collaboration in Nayakan. Despite high expectations, the film underperformed at the box office.

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan is next set to appear in Coolie, an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and features a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Sundeep Kishan, and Reba Monica John.