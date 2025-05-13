Romantic drama 'Dhadkan' set for theatrical re-release next week

The iconic Bollywood film Dhadkan, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty, is set to make a grand return to theatres on May 23.

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the romantic drama first graced the big screen on August 11, 2000.

The movie tells the story of Anjali (Shilpa Shetty), who is in love with Dev (Suniel Shetty) but is forced to marry Ram (Akshay Kumar) by her family. Years later, Dev returns, complicating Anjali’s life as she has now developed deep feelings for Ram.

As part of a “special screening initiative to celebrate iconic Bollywood films,” Dhadkan will be re-released in select theatres across India.

The film will be presented in a digitally remastered format, giving fans an opportunity to relive this classic on the big screen.

The film’s memorable soundtrack, composed by Nadeem-Shravan and with lyrics by Sameer, continues to resonate with fans, adding to the film’s timeless appeal.