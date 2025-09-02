Guwahati: Bollywood star Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have once again set major festive goals with their latest photoshoot, exuding timeless elegance and cultural charm. Dressed in traditional attire, the couple looks nothing short of ethereal, reminiscent of real life pairing and artwork displaying true elegant Indian artistry while keeping the aesthetic truly simple.

Randeep, in a simple yet graceful kurta-pajama, and Lin, in a regal maroon saree with golden stripes adorned by sindoor and gajra, embody the essence of tradition and grace. The setting, complete with natural light streaming through rustic wooden windows and lush greenery in the backdrop, enhances the visual narrative, creating a picture-perfect moment that celebrates love and tradition.

The photoshoot beautifully captures the couple in a frame that feels straight out of a painting, bringing alive a festive vibe that is both rooted in heritage and steeped in romance.

