Ram Pothineni's upcoming Telugu movie titled Andhra King Taluka

The makers of the upcoming Ram Pothineni starrer have officially unveiled the film’s title. Previously referred to as RAPO22, the Telugu film is now titled Andhra King Taluka.

In the dynamic title promo, Ram Pothineni appears as a passionate fan of a larger-than-life superstar, portrayed by Kannada actor-director Upendra. The film carries an intriguing tagline “A Biopic of a Fan.”

Starring Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, the ensemble cast also features Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh. The movie is helmed by Mahesh Babu P.

Produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series, Andhra King Taluka introduces Upendra in the role of Surya Kumar.

The first look of Ram Pothineni was recently unveiled, introducing his character as Sagar. Adding musical depth to the project are the composer duo Vivek–Mervin Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon marking their Telugu debut after a successful run in Tamil cinema.