Preity Zinta reacts after IPL match cancelled in Dharamshala due to security alert

Actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta recently shared a heartfelt note on social media, addressing the unexpected cancellation of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals last Thursday.

The match, held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, was called off after just 10.1 overs due to security concerns arising from air raid alerts in nearby regions such as Jammu and Pathankot.

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Preity expressed gratitude to various officials and organizations for their swift and efficient response during the tense situation.

Finally back home after a crazy last few days. A heartfelt thank you ? to Indian Railways & our Railway minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams and all officials & families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way. A big thank you to @JayShah , Mr… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 11, 2025

She thanked the Indian Railways and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both teams, officials, and their families safely evacuate Dharamshala. She also extended appreciation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, the BCCI, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon, and the operations team for coordinating the evacuation in an orderly and calm manner.

Preity also took a moment to address the spectators present at the stadium. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for not panicking and for preventing any stampede. You guys are absolute rock stars,” she wrote. She apologized for being curt when fans approached her for photos, explaining that her top priority at the time was ensuring everyone’s safety. “It was my duty and responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe,” she added.

Following the security alert, all players, match officials, and broadcast crew were relocated to Delhi via train. Footage from the stadium showed Preity herself urging the crowd to exit calmly after the announcement of the match cancellation.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has officially suspended the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League for a week due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.