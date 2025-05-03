Guwahati: A special discussion on the future of cinema in Northeast India was held on May 1 at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. The session, called ‘Challenges and Prospects of Cinema in Northeast India’, brought together well-known filmmakers and actors from the region.

The panel included Jahnu Barua, Jatin Bora, Ravi Sarma, Aimee Baruah, Haobam Paban Kumar from Manipur, and Dominic Sangma from Meghalaya. All of them have helped shape the film industry in the Northeast.

They talked about several problems faced by filmmakers in the region, such as lack of studios and equipment, language issues, small markets, and little government support. Still, they agreed that the Northeast has great talent and many powerful stories to share.

Veteran filmmaker Jahnu Barua said the region is full of creativity and has many untold stories. He believes the future of Northeast cinema is bright.

Actor Jatin Bora said that films from the region don’t often reach wider audiences. He called for more digital platforms like OTT to promote local films and urged the government to support this. He also said that strong film policies are needed.

Ravi Sarma highlighted the need for more financial support and better marketing. He said the region has many unique and beautiful stories.

Actress and director Aimee Baruah said that films can help protect the region’s many languages and rich oral histories.

Filmmakers Haobam Paban Kumar and Dominic Sangma talked about how many storytellers still work without proper support at the local level.

The session ended on a hopeful note. The speakers called for better policies, regional cooperation, and smart use of digital platforms. They urged the government, private companies, and studios to work together to support and grow Northeast Indian cinema.