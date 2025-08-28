Guwahati: A new chat show, Two Much, co-hosted by actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, is set to launch on Prime Video in October, with Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as guests on the first episode.

The show promises to deliver a mix of candid conversations, humour and surprising revelations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A source told India Today that the two megastars shot for the maiden episode with Twinkle and Kajol.

The inaugural episode featuring the two iconic actors was an entertaining experience filled with shared secrets and banter.

“Having been friends and colleagues for a long time, they chatted like long-lost friends, joking and pulling each other’s legs. They also gave out some juicy secrets about each other, which left the entire time in splits. This would definitely be one of the most entertaining episodes of the show,” the source added.

The show aims to be a unique offering with two sharp hosts bringing their distinct personalities to the conversations.

Upcoming episodes are reportedly set to feature guests like Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor

Reports suggest, the show might also include a “double-date” style episode with the hosts’ husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, adding a fresh twist to the typical chat show format.