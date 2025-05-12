Mawra Hocane, the Pakistani actor who starred in the 2016 film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, has been dropped from its upcoming sequel due to her criticism of India’s Operation Sindoor. Directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru cited national interest and the need to condemn terrorism in their official statement.

They expressed their disappointment that Hocane, who gained recognition in India through the first film, had publicly criticized the nation’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Hocane’s social media post, which condemned India’s “cowardly attack” following precision strikes on terror camps after the Pahalgam attack, sparked significant backlash.

Her original co-star, Harshvardhan Rane, had also publicly stated his refusal to be part of the sequel if Hocane remained involved, calling her comments “unpardonable.”

Faced with increasing industry pressure, the producers decided to remove Hocane from the project. While Shraddha Kapoor is rumored to be her replacement, no official announcement has been made.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has reaffirmed its ban on Pakistani artists, urging the Indian film industry to prioritize national pride. The sequel to ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ was greenlit after the original film experienced renewed popularity with a recent theatrical re-release.