Kareena Kapoor reveals parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor reunited after decades of separation

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, choosing to reunite and spend their later years together after decades of living separately.

In a candid interview with Mojo Story, Kareena shared that her parents, who separated in 1988, have now decided to be by each other’s side again.

“Everyone’s parents are the best parents in the world. And my parents are the best parents in the world,” Kareena said. “Now, they have decided to just spend their old age holding hands together because that’s where their journey started, and that’s exactly where they are together.”

Kareena spoke warmly about her family’s unique journey, calling the reunion a “divine kind of intervention.” She also reflected on how both her parents supported her and sister Karisma Kapoor throughout their lives. “Individually, I think both of them have been wonderful. My father has always supported whatever I wanted to do. They were very supportive,” she added.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita married in 1971 after working together in films like Kal Aaj Aur Kal.

However, differences—particularly surrounding career choices—led to Babita stepping away from acting and eventually moving out with her daughters in 1988. Despite the separation, the couple never legally divorced and continued to share a cordial relationship, often appearing together at family events.

Kareena also acknowledged her father’s appreciation for Babita’s role in shaping their daughters’ careers. Both Kareena and Karisma have successfully carried forward the Kapoor legacy in Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for her next big-screen project. She recently announced her upcoming film Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Marking her 25 years in the industry, Kareena expressed her excitement on Instagram:

“As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I’m thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I’ve long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true,” she wrote.

She added that the film’s “bold, thought-provoking narrative” and her collaboration with a talented team promise a powerful cinematic experience. Daayra is backed by Junglee Pictures and is set to explore compelling, socially resonant themes.