Guwahati: Indian cinema is preparing for a groundbreaking experiment with “Singha”, a full-length feature film shot with a real lion.

The ambitious project is produced by V. Mathiyalagan under Etcetera Entertainment in collaboration with Thithir Film House Pvt. Ltd., and is directed by KC Ravithevan, an alumnus of a film institute and former assistant to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Actress Shrrita Rao, known for her performances in Lenin Pandian and Kumki 2, plays the female lead. While several top actresses reportedly hesitated to perform alongside a lion, Rao embraced the challenge. Adding further thrill, Leesha Eclairs, seen in 1945 and Jawan, plays a negative role involving sequences with 300 wolves.

The film has been shot across exotic locations including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Zambia, Goa, Tenkasi, and Visakhapatnam. Singha is being planned as a pan-Indian release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Director Ravithevan said, “This is a challenging film, but we are strictly following all safety protocols. The story is adventurous and global in scale, appealing to audiences of all ages.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The technical team includes music composer Amrish, cinematographer PO Muthiah, production designer Hasini Pavithra, editor Tamil Arasan, stunt choreographer Stunner Sam, and dialogue writer Kannan Selvaraj.

This marks producer V. Mathiyalagan’s 14th film, following notable projects such as Appa, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Maha, Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna, and Saamaniyan.