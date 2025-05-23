Disha Vakani’s bikini video goes viral, shocks TMKOC fans

Disha Vakani, best known for her beloved role as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), remains an iconic figure in Indian television.

Her portrayal of the cheerful, Garba-loving Gujarati housewife made her a household name. Though she stepped away from the show years ago, her character continues to be cherished by fans.

Recently, however, an old music video from Disha’s early acting days resurfaced online—leaving fans stunned.

The video, reportedly titled “Bhingri Ga Bhingri,” features the actress in a shimmery purple bikini top and mini skirt, dancing in a lively sequence with a group of performers. The clip takes a surprising turn when the dancers exchange tops in a playful twist, far removed from Disha’s conservative on-screen avatar as Dayaben.

Fans of TMKOC took to the comment section with a mix of humor and disbelief. Memes, GIFs of Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi), and light-hearted jabs flooded social media. One user quipped, “Yahi se Garba ki shuruaat hui ,” while another joked, “Jabhi Jethalal kabhi Ahmedabad jaane nahi deta .”

Despite the surprise, many fans appreciated the video as part of Disha Vakani’s early journey in showbiz—long before she became a sitcom legend.