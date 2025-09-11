Guwahati: The Delhi High Court has granted Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan legal protection over her personality rights, ruling that unauthorized use of her name, image, voice, or other personal attributes for commercial purposes would violate her right to dignity.

Justice Tejas Karia issued an injunction preventing several entities from exploiting the actress’s personal characteristics, such as her likeness and identity, for commercial purposes without her consent.

The court emphasized that such misuse not only leads to financial losses but also damages her dignity and public image.

The ruling stated, “Any violation of the Plaintiff’s personality rights, which creates confusion about her endorsement or association with a product or service, will dilute her reputation and brand value.”

The court further acknowledged that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most recognized figures in Indian entertainment and has served as a prominent brand ambassador for numerous companies.

“Her reputation and goodwill have earned her the trust of the public in the brands she endorses,” Justice Karia added.