Guwahati: Britt Lower and Noah Wyle both earned their first Primetime Emmy Awards at the 71st edition of the ceremony, marking major career milestones for both actors.

Lower, 40, won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Severance. This was her first-ever Emmy nomination, and she accepted the award with visible emotion at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

“Being named alongside such an incredible group of artists is a privilege,” she said, referencing fellow nominees Kathy Bates (Matlock), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

She dedicated the honor to her cast and crew, calling them “heroic” and crediting their work for driving her own performance.

“I’m forever grateful to the visionary hearts of Dan, Jessica, Adam, and Ben,” she said, acknowledging the show’s creators.

Lower also thanked Apple TV+, production company Fifth Season, her fans, her team, and her family, including her parents, husband, children, co-parents, and chosen family.

She ended her speech by thanking her character: “Thank you, Helly R., for choosing me.”

Fans also spotted a subtle reference to the series, as the back of her speech notes read: “Let me out”, a nod to the show’s central theme.

Noah Wyle, best known for his iconic role as Dr. John Carter on ER, finally claimed his first Primetime Emmy Award, more than 25 years after his last nomination.

He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing Dr. Michael Robinavitch in HBO Max’s The Pitt, a role he also helped craft as writer and executive producer.

Wyle beat out strong contenders, including Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), and Adam Scott (Severance).

“What a dream this has been,” Wyle said in his speech. “To be included in this group of nominees is the honor of a lifetime.”

He went on to thank HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and longtime collaborator John Wells, whom he called the “lightning” behind the success.

Wyle also praised Scott Gemill, his creative partner on The Pitt, saying: “Until the wheels come off, brother.”

He closed his remarks with a heartfelt dedication: “To everyone going on or coming off shift tonight, this is for you. Thank you for being in that job.”