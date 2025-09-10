Guwahati: After winning hearts at the Cannes Film Festival, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is now gearing up for its next big milestone, a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film, featuring the acclaimed young actor Vishal Jethwa in a lead role, continues to gather global recognition for its storytelling and performances.

Jethwa, who has previously impressed audiences with his versatile acting range, is relishing the spotlight that Homebound has brought him to the international stage.

The actor shared his excitement, saying, “It feels amazing to be in the spotlight for Homebound. Cannes gave us an overwhelming response, and I feel truly grateful for the love and appreciation we received there. To now be heading to Toronto is a dream. I’m enjoying every bit of this global attention, and I really hope the audience at TIFF embraces the film with the same warmth. This journey has been both humbling and inspiring, and I can’t wait for more people to experience the world of Homebound.”

With Homebound marking its presence at two of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, Neeraj Ghaywan’s sensitive storytelling paired with Vishal Jethwa’s performance is creating strong anticipation among cinephiles. TIFF, known for spotlighting bold and impactful cinema, offers yet another platform for the film to connect with audiences across cultures.

