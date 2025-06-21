Aamir Khan’s comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par opens with Rs 20 crore worldwide

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a much-anticipated return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to his critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

Despite receiving favorable reactions from audiences, the film recorded a slow start at the box office.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 10.7 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office. Including Rs 12.85 crore from India gross and Rs 7.15 crore from overseas markets, the film’s total worldwide earnings now stand at approximately Rs 20 crore.

While respectable, the figures fall slightly short of expectations for an Aamir Khan release.

Comparatively, his last outing Laal Singh Chaddha, which underperformed overall, opened with Rs 11.70 crore in India and earned Rs 23.85 crore globally on day one.

However, Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to surpass the worldwide opening collection of Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, which earned Rs 15 crore.

Still, it trails behind Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (Rs 25.70 crore) and Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which topped the charts with Rs 26 crore on its first day.

The sports comedy-drama, directed by RS Prasanna, sees Aamir Khan in the role of a basketball coach training a team of neurodivergent players for a national tournament.

The film also stars Genelia D’Souza and introduces ten fresh faces to the big screen, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, and Simran Mangeshkar among others. Supporting roles are played by Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal.